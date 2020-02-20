One person was killed and others injured in an early-morning crash involving four vehicles near the intersection of St. Francis Drive and Alta Vista St.
The crash snarled early morning commutes Thursday and police were, by 10:45 am., still investigating the incident, which apparently involved a vehicle leaving its lane, according to a Santa Fe police spokesman.
Additional details on the cause were not immediately available.
The identity of the deceased was not immediately released nor were the identities of injured motorists.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
One block away on February 11th, another person died in an crash. This is inexcusable. The speed limit needs to be changed. This is a residential area.
