Santa Fe police responded to a fatal rollover crash early Friday morning on Interstate 25 that took the life of a 31-year-old mother.
Officers responded to the crash at about 5 a.m. after receiving reports of a vehicle which rolled over several times after attempting to exit I-25 at the St. Francis Drive exit, according to a Friday afternoon news release.
Lt. Jose Gonzales said the Ford Escape SUV's occupants — two 31-year-olds, a 14-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl — were immediate family. Gonzales said the family was driving from Pueblo, Colo. to Arizona for a baseball tournament. He could not confirm whether the family lives in Pueblo or where exactly in Arizona they were headed. He said another one of the couple's children was two hours behind the family while heading in the same direction with his grandmother.
Gonzales said he could not disclose the names of the deceased mother or her family since the department is still verifying whether there are other family members who need to be notified of the crash.
According to the release, the father was driving the SUV at about 80 or 85 mph when he tried exiting I-25 and lost control of the vehicle. None of the family members were wearing seatbelts at the time and all four of them were ejected from the SUV during the crash.
The driver and his two children sustained non-life threatening injuries. Police stated while alcohol does not appear to have been a factor, "speed and fatigue do appear to have contributed to the crash."