Allen Sánchez waited about a decade for New Mexico to put increased funding for early childhood education on the ballot. All those years of waiting appeared to have paid off Tuesday.

Constitutional Amendment 1 was headed to passage — it had about 70 percent support through much of the evening — and now makes way for a comparative deluge of funds to be spent on early childhood education in New Mexico.

“This is better than New Year’s Eve. I don’t think anybody gives us $150 million on New Year’s Eve, huh? So we’re going to celebrate. We’re changing the state,” said Sánchez, who is the president of Catholic nonprofit CHI St. Joseph’s Children.

110822-Bonds03rgb.jpg

Alicia Manzano and her daughter, Aliana Manzano, listen to speakers at the Constitutional Amendment 1 watch party at Hotel Andaluz in Albuquerque on Tuesday evening.
110822-Bonds01rgb.jpg

CHI St. Joseph's Children President Allen Sánchez speaks to the crowd gathered waiting on the results of Constitutional Amendment 1 at Hotel Andaluz Albuquerque on Tuesday evening.

