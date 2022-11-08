Allen Sánchez waited about a decade for New Mexico to put increased funding for early childhood education on the ballot. All those years of waiting appeared to have paid off Tuesday.

Constitutional Amendment 1 was headed to passage — it had about 70 percent support through much of the evening — and now makes way for a comparative deluge of funds to be spent on early childhood education in New Mexico.

“This is better than New Year’s Eve. I don’t think anybody gives us $150 million on New Year’s Eve, huh? So we’re going to celebrate. We’re changing the state,” said Sánchez, who is the president of Catholic nonprofit CHI St. Joseph’s Children.

