The New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department has received a $6.4 million grant from the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, the philanthropic trust of the international hotel magnate, who served as a member of New Mexico’s first Legislature from 1912-16.

Early childhood officials announced in a news release Thursday the grant will fund services and programs for New Mexico families with children from prenatal to age 3.

New Mexico will be one of two places in the U.S. receiving funds from the foundation’s Global Early Childhood Development initiative, which is intended to improve child development and well-being during the first 1,000 days of life, particularly for low-income families and communities of color. According to the foundation’s website, the initiative’s funding is also deployed in Los Angeles as well as Kenya, Mozambique and Tanzania.

