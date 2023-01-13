The New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department has received a $6.4 million grant from the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, the philanthropic trust of the international hotel magnate, who served as a member of New Mexico’s first Legislature from 1912-16.
Early childhood officials announced in a news release Thursday the grant will fund services and programs for New Mexico families with children from prenatal to age 3.
New Mexico will be one of two places in the U.S. receiving funds from the foundation’s Global Early Childhood Development initiative, which is intended to improve child development and well-being during the first 1,000 days of life, particularly for low-income families and communities of color. According to the foundation’s website, the initiative’s funding is also deployed in Los Angeles as well as Kenya, Mozambique and Tanzania.
“We recognize the vision and leadership of the ECECD and the importance of this moment for young children and their families throughout the great state of New Mexico,” said Lisa Bohmer, director of the foundation’s Global Early Childhood Development initiative.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the ECECD and their partners to strengthen New Mexico’s programs and services for children from the prenatal stage to age three, and we look forward to learning from the achievements of this great work,” she continued.
The funding will expand home visiting in New Mexico by 200 families per year; increase the number of high-risk families receiving cross-agency supports by 100 per year; and boost the percentage of child care workers trained in trauma responsiveness, reflective supervision and culturally informed practices by 80% by 2025, Jessica Preston, a spokeswoman for the department, said in a news release.
Early Childhood Education and Care Department officials anticipate the grant will also increase the number of health care, child welfare and behavioral health providers who refer clients to early childhood programs by 15% each year.
“The Governor’s vision is to genuinely enhance the lives of children in all four corners of New Mexico and meaningfully improve child development for those most vulnerable,” Early Childhood Education and Care Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky said in a statement. “We are humbled and honored to be the only state in the nation that the Hilton Foundation selected to partner in our growing investment in families and young children, so that every child gets the strongest start possible.”