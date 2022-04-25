Wildfires continued to burn Monday after calmer weather conditions the previous day enabled crews to make some progress in beating back two wind-driven blazes that scorched homes and structures in communities northwest of Las Vegas, N.M., and forced evacuations throughout Northern New Mexico.
The merged Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire swept through Pendaries Village, an upscale resort community of about 300 homes near the small community of Rociada, destroying a lodge, restaurant and conference center complex and burning an unknown number of homes, according to general manager Paul Aragon.
Crews will try to make as much headway as possible on this fire and the smaller Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez Mountains before strong winds pick up again later in the week.
Meanwhile, the Cooks Peak Fire farther north of Las Vegas, which grew moderately since Sunday, has burned nearly 52,000 acres and is 9 percent contained.
The latest estimates have the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire charring about 56,478 aces with 12 percent containment.
The Cerro Pelado Fire has burned 4,680 acres between the Valles Caldera National Preserve and the village of Jemez Springs and is uncontained. The giant burn scar from the 2011 Las Conchas Fire has kept the flames from spreading that direction, a spokesman for the advanced incident management team said.
Although San Miguel County officials say it remains too soon to know the full extent of the damage left by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fires, they are bracing for what could be a long-term cleanup and rebuild in and near the affected villages.
"It's a monster. It's huge," said Harold Garcia, chairman of the San Miguel County Commission, referring to the size of the fires. "I'd be speculating if I told you I knew a dollar amount, but it's a big situation."
Garcia said the fires, which are ongoing, have made it difficult for officials to fully assess how many homes have been lost. According to maps released by the U.S. Forest Service, Pendaries Village and Upper Rociada looked to be directly in the fire's path.
But Garcia noted damage may not be limited to homes and structures.
"Both of those [Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon], there's water there," he said. "Sapello Creek, that runs through part of where the fire is at. Part is at where the Gallinas River runs. So there definitely is the potential for water infrastructure damage."
Garcia said he believed there would be much for government officials to do once the fire been quelled.
"Once the fire is over, we're going to have to deal with what to do with people who've been displaced; with utility companies that are going to need to use county rights of way; with erosion," he said.
Garcia added concerns about the watershed in the area would probably involve the city of Las Vegas, San Miguel County's seat and the biggest town in the area.
"It's going to be a lot of work," he said. "It's going to get real busy."
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.