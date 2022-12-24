EAGLE NEST — The village of Eagle Nest, which has never had a medical clinic, could be in line for a development that would transform the village.
Mayor Jeff Carr is optimistic the village's 315 residents could see their population and workforce numbers increase significantly with the construction of a proposed 25-bed critical access hospital, along with employee housing and day care infrastructure.
Eagle Nest has been trying to secure funding for a small medical clinic for the past six years, but Carr has taken a different tack after he realized the village is more likely to qualify for state and federal funding to create a medical center with a full suite of services, including behavioral health, surgical, intensive care, dental and emergency care.
"It will be a little smaller than Holy Cross Medical Center," which employs hundreds of people and is also designated a critical access hospital, Carr said. "… We're still in the planning stages, but we've done a couple of town halls and we've partnered up with the Cimarron School District. We've got the support of the Colfax County Commission, Red River, and [state] Sen. Pete Campos sent us a letter of support."
The proposed hospital would be within the South Central Colfax County Special Hospital District, which has a five-member board of trustees and mill levy capabilities, Carr said. The district, formed in 1986, doesn't have a hospital. It consists of a 33-bed long-term care nursing facility, a laboratory that serves all of Colfax County and two medical clinics in Cimarron and Angel Fire.
Tim Montgomery, CEO of the hospital district, did not return a message seeking comment.
But the Eagle Nest medical center proposal has the support of James Kiser, interim CEO of Holy Cross. He said a new medical facility would benefit the Taos hospital's service area.
"If it keeps one more bed available for [the] Taos hospital, then it will be of benefit," Kiser said.
Carr said he's reached out to the state's congressional delegation, but without more study and documentation, its members are holding off on endorsing the project.
U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich's office told The Taos News that Heinrich is "aware of the need for rural health care access and is working on strategies to meet that need across the state every day."
Thanks to the booming oil patch in southeastern New Mexico, the state has an unprecedented $3.6 billion budget surplus, a windfall Carr said "equals the amount of the state's entire budget around 10 years ago," and which coincides with a flood of available federal infrastructure funds.
During a remote meeting of the Enchanted Circle Intergovernmental Council on Monday, Carr told state Sen. Bobby Gonzales said the price tag for the new hospital building alone — construction of which he hopes will begin in two to four years — would likely be around $33 million. That's far more than the amount of a typical capital outlay appropriation from the New Mexico Legislature.
"Capital outlay — $50,000 to $100,000 — would be more for planning, a feasibility study, engineering," Carr said. "We could get a big bulk of the money from the Governor's Office, too. It was the Governor's Office that provided $1 million for the new long-term care facility in Springer."
Carr added, "The governor said the legislative priorities this year are crime, health care and housing, so we're doing two of those. It would transform Eagle Nest, improve the quality of life and make some changes, hopefully, in a good way."
The service area for the proposed hospital would include Cimarron and the Philmont Scout Ranch, Red River, Angel Fire and all of the Moreno Valley, where the year-round population is not very large but becomes periodically swollen with skiers, fishermen, campers and hikers and other visitors.
"Nelson Mandela said everything seems impossible — until you do it," Carr said. "You certainly don't get it done if you don't try."
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.