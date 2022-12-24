EAGLE NEST — The village of Eagle Nest, which has never had a medical clinic, could be in line for a development that would transform the village.

Mayor Jeff Carr is optimistic the village's 315 residents could see their population and workforce numbers increase significantly with the construction of a proposed 25-bed critical access hospital, along with employee housing and day care infrastructure.

Eagle Nest has been trying to secure funding for a small medical clinic for the past six years, but Carr has taken a different tack after he realized the village is more likely to qualify for state and federal funding to create a medical center with a full suite of services, including behavioral health, surgical, intensive care, dental and emergency care.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

