Local law enforcement agencies are staying vigilant this holiday season with DWI patrols on New Year's Eve.
Santa Fe police Capt. Anthony Tapia said the department's DWI unit — made up of a sergeant and two officers — will be active Saturday night, and traffic enforcement officers will be looking for impaired drivers New Year's Day.
"It's in the back of their minds, but the DWI team's mission is on a nightly basis to be searching for impaired drivers," Tapia said. "It would be just more focused, with the knowledge that more people commonly celebrate on an evening like New Year's Eve with alcoholic beverages."
He said the unit will take a citywide approach to its patrols, and will not be focusing on specific areas.
"Just the knowledge that we do have specialized, trained officers that enforce DWI patrols, as a primary role, should stand as a deterrent because they are out there actively searching for impaired drivers," Tapia said.
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said his office focuses on driving while intoxicated during the holidays, and especially during the new year. His department's DWI unit has just three deputies.
"Obviously, with the limited resources that we have, we don't have as many officers in the DWI unit as we want," Mendoza said. "We're working on that. As soon as we get our numbers up [and hire more deputies] we'll work on increasing the numbers in that unit."
Mendoza said the DWI traffic units are incorporated into regular patrols, and all deputies will be vigilant for intoxicated motorists during the holiday.
Like police, the sheriff's office does not have any checkpoints or special plans organizing DWI patrols.
"I think the important thing to consider is that DWIs can happen anywhere," Mendoza said. "A person that's driving impaired can be anywhere in the county at any time."
New Mexico State Police Lt. Mark Soriano said his department will be conducting proactive traffic enforcement as an "aggressive" effort to ensure safety statewide over the weekend. State police will be using sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols, Soriano said in an email, but he did not say where the checkpoints will be located.
Soriano also encouraged New Mexicans to be proactive in the ways they ring in the new year.
"Plan ahead, designate a driver, or call an Uber or cab," Soriano wrote. "We want to keep our state safe so we can all return home to our families at the end of the day."