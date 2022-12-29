Local law enforcement agencies are staying vigilant this holiday season with DWI patrols on New Year's Eve. 

Santa Fe police Capt. Anthony Tapia said the department's DWI unit — made up of a sergeant and two officers — will be active Saturday night, and traffic enforcement officers will be looking for impaired drivers New Year's Day.

"It's in the back of their minds, but the DWI team's mission is on a nightly basis to be searching for impaired drivers," Tapia said. "It would be just more focused, with the knowledge that more people commonly celebrate on an evening like New Year's Eve with alcoholic beverages."

