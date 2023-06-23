An almost perverse sense of giddiness swept over me as I dialed 911.
The feeling was paired with a series of other emotions: confusion, frustration, resignation.
I had rushed out the door a few minutes late, on my way to work, preparing to jump into my Jeep Renegade. And then I realized it was gone.
"I loved that car," I thought, noticing my pessimistic use of the past tense.
A public safety reporter for nearly a year, I had spent much of my time requesting information from the Santa Fe Police Department — prying higher-ups at the department for details about criminal cases and requesting public records. I would soon find out what it was like to navigate the complicated maze of public records requests as a regular guy — a crime victim with a stolen vehicle.
I waited an hour or so that day for an officer to arrive so I could file a police report. Then came the hard part: I had to obtain a copy of the document.
Representatives with my insurance company informed me they could not set me up with a rental car until I provided the report. Under New Mexico's Inspection of Public Records Act, this could be a quick and simple process. Or it could take weeks, perhaps months.
As a reporter, I have filed public records requests knowing full well the agency I'm pestering for information might use the term "excessively burdensome or broad" to drag out the process of providing the documents long beyond the deadlines outlined in the state records law.
I know there is likely a lack of sufficient public records staff working for the city of Santa Fe, and the delays I routinely experience are probably a result of that. However, some of the waits I've experienced have been agonizing.
At the time, I had a September request pending with the city records custodian for documents and police body camera footage related to a puzzling homicide. (More than two months later, I'm still waiting for the city to turn over many records in the case.)
I couldn't wait months for a police report on the theft of my Jeep Renegade. How would I make it to work every day? What if there was breaking news and I had no way to rush to the site and cover it?
I didn't have much faith in the city's system for providing public records, but I put in my request.
I filed an IPRA request April 13 on the city's NextRequest page, an online IPRA portal.
While there is no provision in the public records law requiring people requesting documents to use such a system, the city still directs people seeking records to NextRequest.
I called city records custodian Cynthia Whiting on my personal cellphone — her office phone number, and that of every city employee who deals with IPRA requests, are available online — after I submitted the request. I'm fairly certain she recognized my name from the litany of IPRA requests I've sent her way.
I was hoping to get confirmation from Whiting that the wait for my police report would not be as agonizingly long as it has been for my work-related requests.
Whiting assured me it would be a shorter wait.
The reason my requests typically take so long to fill, she said, is because of police body camera footage I ask for.
She was right. The police report was provided to me April 26 on NextRequest — 13 days after I asked for it and well within the mandated 15-day window under the law.
However, police had found my car hours after my call with Whiting.
The recovery of the Renegade — rather than the brief police report the city took nearly two weeks to provide — made me eligible for a rental car courtesy of my insurance firm.
Deputy Chief Ben Valdez explained to me recently the nearly two-week wait I experienced is a result of officers juggling several reports at once, combined with a possible lack of IPRA staff equipped to handle the number of requests Santa Feans file on a daily basis.
I understand the city's limitations when it comes to fulfilling public records requests, but a 13-day wait for reliable transportation would have been frustrating to deal with if my car had never been found.