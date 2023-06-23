062123 jw nathan stolen1.jpg

Santa Fe New Mexican reporter Nathan Lederman tells the saga of getting his Jeep Renegade stolen and having to file for the police report in order to get insurance to pay for a rental car.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

An almost perverse sense of giddiness swept over me as I dialed 911.

The feeling was paired with a series of other emotions: confusion, frustration, resignation.

I had rushed out the door a few minutes late, on my way to work, preparing to jump into my Jeep Renegade. And then I realized it was gone.

Recommended for you