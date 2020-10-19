The U.S. Forest Service on Monday morning revised its estimation of the size of the Luna Fire raging outside Taos, announcing new mapping shows the blaze has grown to between 6,500 and 7,000 acres since igniting Saturday, rather than more than 7,000, as previously reported.
"Different strategies of fire suppression are being taken in unseasonably and historically, dry conditions," the Forest Service said in a news release.
Incident commanders were expected to begin fighting the fire by air later Monday.
The fire started in the Carson National Forest about two miles northeast of Chacon, a rural community of a few hundred people near the Taos and Mora County line in areas that have not historically seen many fires.
On Monday, the Forest Service said not much progress was made Sunday in containing the blaze.
A helicopter, four bulldozers and five fire engines are assisting the 87 crew members currently battling the Luna Fire.
The Forest Service also said voluntary evacuations have occurred in the Luna Canyon area, Black Canyon and Guadalupita.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
According to The Taos News, several people said on social media they saw a flash before the smoke and flames were visible. Some thought a plane had crashed.
Authorities investigated a report Saturday night of a “low flying aircraft and a loud bang” near the La Junta Canyon in Mora County, but they were unable to locate anything because of the rugged terrain and heavy smoke, Dusty Francisco, a New Mexico State Police spokesman, told The Taos News.
An aircraft crash incident report released Monday from the Federal Aviation Administration did not list any over the weekend for New Mexico.
