Susan Dykstra walked out of her first-story home at the Las Palomas Apartments on Wednesday when she was accosted by unintelligible comments and hearty laughs by a resident looking down on her from an upper-level balcony.
The quick, puzzling interaction came on the day of Dykstra’s 14th anniversary living in the Hopewell Mann neighborhood apartment complex.
Her friend Brandi was similarly confronted by the same resident while waiting outside to walk with Dykstra to go eat.
“That’s one of the problems [living here]. There’s a certain level of Life Link moving its clientele here,” Brandi said, referring to the local organization that helps the homeless. “You’ve got people that are schizophrenic off their medication … so that’s a thing. Then you’ve got your people that smoke the fentanyl, and you’ve got just normal families that are mixed in with this whole mess.”
In a city where rent is seemingly on the rise everywhere, Las Palomas Apartments continues to serve as one of Santa Fe’s most affordable housing options. However, the complex has also seen its fair share of homicides and criminal activity in recent years.
Brandi, 50, did not provide her last name out of safety concerns. She said she has saved up money so she can move to another part of town after five years at Las Palomas.
She said the complex is “infested with cockroaches” and added she does not leave her new e-bike outside for even a couple of minutes out of fear it could get stolen.
“I was waking up, opening my blinds, sitting there and having coffee, and you’d see little children — like teenagers — sitting there with these little squares of tinfoil and smoking this — they have a straw and then a lighter, and for months it was going on,” Brandi said.
Dykstra, 62, said while Las Palomas has “cleaned up a lot” during her time living at the complex, there is still a lot of drug use in and around the apartments. She added she started living at Las Palomas after receiving help from Life Link following a monthslong stint in jail.
“I love the location … [but] I’ve had my focus mainly here,” Dykstra said, pointing at herself. “And it has to be, for survival.”
Discarded syringes make themselves at home alongside abandoned bowls of food and wayward trash throughout the complex grounds. A trip toward Las Palomas’ dumpsters reveals a smattering of shiny shards of tinfoil scattered over a patch of rocks.
A manager at Las Palomas’ leasing office declined to comment, stating she did not have permission to speak about the complex without approval from management.
Brandi said police patrol the area frequently, but it doesn’t stop much of the drug activity.
“They’re in here all the time for murders and stuff,” Brandi said, “and they’re in here all the time just driving around but … I’ve had people sitting in front of my door smoking fentanyl with the police driving by.”
Homicides at Hopewell Mann
Santa Fe police Capt. Aaron Ortiz said there have been three homicides investigated by his department in the Hopewell Mann area since 2018, including the recent stabbing of 52-year-old Mario Cucul inside of his residence at the Las Palomas Apartments.
Marcos Guevara-Calles, 25, has been arrested and is charged with killing Cucul.
The suspects in the two other Hopewell Mann homicides each had their respective cases thrown out following their arrests.
Beverly Melendez, 67, was convicted of second-degree murder and negligent use of a deadly weapon in 2021 after being accused of firing a shotgun into her neighbor’s yard and killing 19-year-old Rodrigo Enriquez-Garay.
While initially sentenced to 10 years in prison, Melendez’s conviction was overturned in February after the New Mexico Court of Appeals determined state District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer had mistakenly denied Melendez’s motion to suppress statements she made to police after she’d asked for an attorney.
The other Hopewell Mann homicide suspect, 33-year-old Randall Lopez, was accused of fatally shooting Frank Pete, 50, in January 2021 at Las Palomas after a drug deal gone wrong. While he was initially charged with first-degree murder, along with other charges, the District Attorney’s Office dismissed the case in May 2021 after failing to find a key witness.
Lopez was arrested again in December 2021 following an hourslong SWAT standoff at Las Palomas Apartments related to charges stemming from an alleged attack against another man who went to the complex to buy drugs.
Those charges were also eventually dropped.
Police initially investigated the June shooting death of Juan Emmanuel Vazquez-Salas in the parking lot of Las Palomas Apartments as a homicide. However, investigators later reclassified the 19-year-old’s death as a suicide.
In spite of the three homicides in recent years and reports from Las Palomas residents of pervasive drug use, Capt. Bryan Martinez said officers patrol Hopewell Mann as they would any other neighborhood in Santa Fe.
He added while police can initiate close patrols in areas of the city that see an increase in calls for service, the department hasn’t done so in the Hopewell Mann area in almost three years.
“I wouldn’t say there’s more crime in that area than other areas of the city. … To say that we respond to that area more than anywhere else — I would say that’s probably not true,” Martinez said. “I think we probably respond to the service corridor more than we do anywhere else in the city,” referring to the area roughly between St. Michael’s Drive to the east and Rodeo Road to the south.
Thoughts from Las Palomas
Jorge Allende, 33, was picking up trash at one of Las Palomas’ playgrounds Wednesday and stuffing it all into a brown paper bag. Like other residents, Allende said there is a lot of drug activity at Las Palomas.
“As far as violence, closest I got to it was just threats — like people who shoot their guns in the air,” Allende said. “But that’s just because people — I think they feel threatened, and it’s [a] pretty tough time we’re living in, so everybody’s really on edge. But if you leave them alone, they keep to themselves mostly.”
Richard Polich, 74, said he has been living at Las Palomas for six months and feels safe living at the complex. However, he echoed Brandi’s sentiments about constant insect problems. He said he is waiting for an exterminator to get rid of “water bugs” in his unit.
“They are really bad because you can’t exterminate them. They just pop up, new batch and so on,” Polich said.
Jessica Muñoz, 30, was sitting on a folding chair outside of a third-story apartment Wednesday enjoying the breeze while holding her 3-year-old daughter Felicity. She said the two have been visiting Felicity’s father’s apartment at Las Palomas since he started living at the complex about a year ago.
“It’s nice and been quiet so far but, like, I just hear of so many shootings and deaths, but other than that it’s pretty nice — quiet,” Muñoz said.
The young mother said she lives with her three daughters at her mom’s house and brings Felicity to her dad’s a couple times during the week. She added she wishes she could let Felicity play in one of Las Palomas’ parks, but doing so would require her to make sure there isn’t anything “drug-wise” her daughter could find.
Muñoz said she ultimately feels safe when she visits Felicity’s father and added the complex seems to be more taken over by families than anything else. However, she said she would “definitely not” feel safe raising Felicity at Las Palomas.
“We’re trying to get jobs and a better salary so we can find something where we can raise them, but … we can’t afford nothing really right now,” she said.