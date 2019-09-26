Federal agents wrote in a recently unsealed search warrant that the target of an investigation into a drug trafficking operation between Albuquerque and Las Vegas, N.M., had sources within Las Vegas-area law enforcement who might have tipped him off about investigations.
Raids last week by the Drug Enforcement Administration; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; FBI; U.S. Marshals Service; Department of Homeland Security; and state and local law enforcement primarily targeted neighborhoods in Las Vegas and Albuquerque.
That resulted in several arrests of alleged members of a drug trafficking ring that federal agents say was run between the two cities by 42-year-old Robert “Fat Head” Padilla of Albuquerque.
A dozen defendants, including Padilla, are facing federal drug trafficking and firearms charges related to the dealing of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
The DEA investigation into Padilla, 42, began in 2017, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
“Through information obtained very early on in this investigation,” DEA Special Agent Thomas Long wrote in a search warrant affidavit, “agents believe that Padilla has source(s) of information in the Las Vegas Police Department and/or the San Miguel County District Attorney’s Office. Lead agents believe these source(s) of information may provide Padilla information regarding any investigations targeting Padilla as well as provide him information regarding impending execution of search warrants.”
In a DEA wiretap of an April 10 phone conversation the agency said was between Padilla and a cousin, the cousin was heard telling Padilla to “be careful” about law enforcement actively targeting Padilla, based on a source of the cousin’s who apparently worked for the city.
The DEA affidavit noted Padilla “is extremely surveillance conscious and employs very effective counter-surveillance techniques in an attempt to thwart law enforcement tactics.”
In the wiretapped conversation, Padilla is heard questioning his cousin about whether the source indicated he was being investigated by city police or a “higher” police agency.
“I think higher, bro,” the cousin answers. “I’m just telling you to stay alert.”
A Las Vegas Police Department representative told DEA agents Padilla was the main source of illegal drugs in the city, with an estimated 70 percent of the cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine coming from him, according to the affidavit.
“The position of the Las Vegas Police Department is that if any employee that provides confidential information to a suspect/target of an investigation, such actions are considered a criminal offense and will be dealt with accordingly,” Las Vegas police Chief David Bibb said in an email Thursday.
Bibb said he couldn’t comment further “as this is (or will become) a personnel issue.”
Fourth Judicial District Attorney Richard Flores, whose district includes San Miguel County, wrote in an email that he met with officials from the DEA and the U.S. Attorney’s Office about the issue Thursday in Albuquerque.
“Discussions were had and I assured the DEA of our full cooperation,” Flores wrote, adding “in order to protect the integrity of the office, we have also reached out to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and are hopeful to meet w/ them as well.”