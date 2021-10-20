The state Attorney General's Office is hosting a drug take-back event Saturday in Santa Fe, during which residents can dispose of opioids, sleep medication and other prescription drugs with no questions asked.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the state Attorney General's Office's Villagra Building at 408 Galisteo St.
Other locations around the state can be found at https://takebackday.dea.gov.
