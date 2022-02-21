Browning junipers are worrying some people who think it's another symptom of a drought-stressed region and perhaps foreshadows a die-off.
But the junipers' bronzing is mostly normal in the winter — with an emphasis on "mostly," according to tree experts.
While junipers are considered one of the most drought-resistant trees in the Southwest, the region's megadrought could be having some impact.
Overall, the browning people observe is more likely a seasonal occurrence linked to a couple of factors, said John Formby, an entomologist with the State Forestry Division.
In the winter, male junipers become covered with tiny pollen cones that give them a browner hue, then they release the pollen from the cones in the spring, playing havoc with allergy sufferers, Formby said. "If you look across the landscape, you can definitely pick out the male junipers because, especially this time of year, they are putting on cones."
And like many trees, junipers go into a more dormant winter state, producing less chlorophyll, a greening substance, to save energy and resources, which turns many of the needles a rusty shade.
"Between those two things, the trees look kind of sickly this time of year," Formby said.
Guy Meilleur, a consulting arborist with Historic Tree Care, said the more arid conditions could deepen the junipers' normal seasonal browning if the trees aren't on irrigated plots.
"Overall, the less water a tree gets, the less it's going to be able to make chlorophyll to photosynthesize with — that's what makes the needles green," Meilleur said. "So that could definitely be a factor."
Hot, dry conditions also can make junipers more vulnerable to spider mites, which suck the juice from needles, making them spotty or brown and, if left unfettered, can slowly kill a tree in a few years.
The mites prey on needle- and leaf-bearing trees and, according to a report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, are the peskiest of conifer pests for junipers.
They are more likely to infest junipers in greenhouses and ornamental gardens that lack the mites' natural predators, Formby said.
Certain beetles, flies and wasps eat the tiny mites, keeping their populations down in the wild and even in people's yards, as opposed to greenhouses and other artificial settings, where they have no access to the infesting mites, he added.
Formby said he found spider mites in his greenhouse but none on his outside trees. The mites tend to strike in the summer, which means the winter juniper discoloration isn't connected to them.
The mites are one-fiftieth of an inch in length, making them the size of a dot over the letter "i."
A telltale sign of these near-microscopic pests is the fine webbing they weave in the canopies, Formby said.
Getting rid of them is pretty simple after they've been identified, Meilleur said. You spray down the trees with a garden hose and follow up by applying a nontoxic horticultural soap, he said, adding it's imperative to ensure spider mites are the source of the browning to avoid using the wrong measures.
Tree care is paramount because human-made stresses also can weaken junipers' defenses, said Marisa Thompson, a horticulturist for the New Mexico State University extension.
Thompson said she found mite-infested junipers in two different parts of the state — Clovis in the west and Lordsburg in the southeast. In both cases, overwatering stressed the trees, she said.
She advocates natural measures to boost the trees' vitality to ward off pests and withstand a warming climate rather than using insecticides after the fact. Those actions include watering 2 feet deep in the trees' root system and out to the edge of the canopy, also known as a drip line, she said. You also should lay a thick layer of mulch around the trees to help retain moisture, she added.
Warming temperatures are leading to more generations of pests breeding in a given year, Thompson said. "With the climate crisis, we already are seeing higher insect and disease issues, and the solution is not necessarily more chemicals to be sprayed, but selection of trees and better care of the trees that we have."
One Santa Fe resident said she hasn't noticed any above-normal browning of junipers in her Upper Canyon Road neighborhood, which has thick stands of junipers mixed with piñons.
Although junipers have a natural winter bronzing, there likely are drier areas where they are showing stress from the changing climate, including pest infestations, said Melissa Savage, a retired geology professor from the University of California, Los Angeles.
"Junipers are a lot more drought resistant than piñon pines," Savage said. "So if it [climate change] is reaching past the piñons into the juniper trees, you know it's getting worse."
