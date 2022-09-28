091422Michaelanne_LS_1.JPG

Michaelann Perea volunteers at the Santa Fe Children’s Museum. Perea was a board member for the museum and was one of the most active members of the Rotary Club of Santa Fe. She was killed in a bicycle accident.

 Facebook photo

The driver of a truck that struck a Santa Fe cyclist during a charity bike ride Sept. 7 in Torrance County received a traffic citation for failing to stay in his lane but is not criminally charged in the incident.

A Torrance County Sheriff’s Office report released this week under a public records request provides more details about the crash that killed 35-year-old Michaelann Perea and injured another cyclist.

The bike riders were struck on U.S. 285 as they were participating in Bike For The Light — a national fundraiser that challenges cyclists to ride 100 miles a day for five days.

Popular in the Community