Michaelann Perea volunteers at the Santa Fe Children’s Museum. Perea was a board member for the museum and was one of the most active members of the Rotary Club of Santa Fe. She was killed in a bicycle accident.
The driver of a truck that struck a Santa Fe cyclist during a charity bike ride Sept. 7 in Torrance County received a traffic citation for failing to stay in his lane but is not criminally charged in the incident.
A Torrance County Sheriff’s Office report released this week under a public records request provides more details about the crash that killed 35-year-old Michaelann Perea and injured another cyclist.
The bike riders were struck on U.S. 285 as they were participating in Bike For The Light — a national fundraiser that challenges cyclists to ride 100 miles a day for five days.
Deputies were called to the scene, about five miles south of Clines Corners, just after 11 a.m. Sept. 7, the report says.
Perea and two other cyclists had been riding northbound on the highway’s shoulder when a pickup towing a horse trailer moved too far to the right as the driver switched lanes, causing him to swerve over a rumble strip and onto the shoulder.
The truck struck Perea, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the state Office of the Medical Investigator. Fellow cyclist Cale Reeder was injured.
The truck’s driver, Marvin Paul Wilson, told deputies he immediately pulled over to check on the cyclists and call 911 after the crash.
Wilson said he was traveling from Texas to Colorado and did not see the cyclists, according to the report.
“He did not see the cyclists until he pulled up to them after he came off the hill. [The driver] stated he did not see them, and then they were there from out of nowhere,” the report states.
Torrance County Sheriff Martin Rivera said the case was sent to the District Attorney’s Office but no criminal charges have been filed. He noted Perea’s family has hired a private investigator to look into the incident.
Perea’s family declined to comment on the case.
Reeder told deputies the Santa Fe cyclists had met up with a group of riders who were heading to Texas, and rode with them to Encino, about 28 miles south of Clines Corner, before turning around. He was riding behind Perea and her husband, Israel Perea, when something hit him on the leg and knocked him over, he said.
After getting up, Reeder told deputies, he could see Perea’s bike, but did not see her. “I still can’t walk three weeks later,” Reeder said in a brief interview Wednesday.