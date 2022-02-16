New Mexico State Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian was found dead Wednesday on the shoulder of Interstate 25, near milepost 285 east of Santa Fe, according to a news release.
An unidentified woman was hit by a northbound vehicle on the interstate in the early morning Wednesday, the release states, adding the driver of the vehicle did not stop.
The woman was found about 3 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene by the state Office of the Medical Investigator. State police are working with that office to determine the woman's cause of death and identify her, the release states.
Investigation suggests the vehicle involved has front-end damage and is a blue 2018 or newer Freightliner Cascadia commercial vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 505-841-9256, option 1.
The death was the second involving a pedestrian on I-25 in less than three weeks. The body of James Coriz, 40, was found at the side of the interstate between the St. Francis Drive and Cerrillos Road exits Jan. 31. In that case, the driver stopped and was not charged.
