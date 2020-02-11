The man who died in Monday's fatal car crash at St. Francis Drive and San Mateo Road has been identified as an 87-year-old Santa Fe man.
The crash occurred around noon when a 2015 GMC Sierra struck a 2002 Saab 9-3, killing its driver, Paul Bedell.
A man driving behind Bedell told police the car was headed east on San Mateo Road and was making a left turn onto northbound St. Francis Drive on a green arrow. He then saw a pickup run a red light and hit Bedell's car, according to a Santa Fe police report.
Michael Fidel, the driver of the pickup, told police he believed he had the green light as he was driving south through the intersection.
"No charges have been filed at this time, but the investigation is ongoing," Santa Fe police spokesman Greg Gurulé said.
The passenger in the car, Joan Bedell, 92, was taken to a hospital, according to the crash report. The severity of her injuries was unknown.
Fidel was not taken to a hospital, according to the crash report.
