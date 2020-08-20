An Albuquerque man whose passenger died when he crashed his SUV into a pole near the Plaza in 2016 while under the influence of alcohol and drugs was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday.
Asa Jay Carter, 31, had pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle in connection with the crash, which claimed the life of his best friend, Joseph Davis, 36, of Albuquerque.
Carter had alcohol, marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and amphetamines in his system at the time of the crash, according to a toxicology report.
Police said they suspected Carter was intoxicated because he had slurred speech and admitted to drinking two beers about five hours earlier at the Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino. They said they also found a bottle of rum, a beer and a mason jar containing two baggies of a green, leafy substance in his vehicle.
The toxicology report showed Carter's blood-alcohol level was .06, below the .08 point at which a person is presumed to be too impaired to drive. The state doesn't have legal limits for drugs for purposes of determining whether a person is driving under the influence.
The accident occurred around 5:45 a.m. July 30, 2016. Police reports said Carter was traveling north on Sandoval Street when he plowed into a traffic signal pole at the intersection with West San Francisco Street.
Carter told police he had looked away from the road to check his GPS, and when he looked up, he saw a car traveling southbound on Sandoval Street that appeared to be about to turn left in front of him. He said he swerved to avoid hitting the car, according to police reports.
Carter pleaded guilty in July to homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence. The maximum penalty for the charge is 15 years, but under the terms of his agreement with prosecutors, state District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer could only sentence him to between four and eight years in prison.
Carter's defense attorney, Michael Jones, asked the court to consider sentencing his client to house arrest instead of prison, citing the novel coronavirus pandemic.
But Sommer elected to impose the eight years at the request of Davis' mother, Cindy Ortega, who testified at Thursday's hearing that she would never recover from the death of her firstborn child and only son.
"My normal died the day Joe died," Ortega said. "I will grieve the death of my son until I breathe my last breath."
Carter expressed remorse at his sentencing, saying over and over again he was sorry and would switch places with his friend in an instant if that were possible.
Sommer told Carter she believed he was sorry and never intended to kill his friend.
"But the problem is," the judge said, "you were intoxicated and you got behind the wheel of a vehicle and that vehicle turns into a deadly weapon when the person behind the wheel is intoxicated and on drugs."
