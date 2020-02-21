The woman who died Thursday in a crash on St. Francis Drive has been identified as Anna Marie Rodriguez of Santa Fe.
The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. near Alta Vista Street, according to a Santa Fe police report.
Rodriguez, 38, was driving south in a silver Volkswagen Jetta and crossed over to the northbound side of the road.
Rodriguez's car struck a Subaru, causing it to spin across lanes of traffic where it was hit by a Nissan SUV.
The driver of the Nissan told officers "all that she remembered was seeing a red SUV spinning out in front of her, slamming on her brakes and crashing into the vehicle," according to the police report.
A white van, which was driving behind the Subaru, drove through the crash debris, causing the vehicle to become disabled.
The driver of the van told officers he saw a set of headlights driving south before seeing the lights move up and down and the vehicle hitting the Subaru.
When officers arrived, Rodriguez was unconscious and not breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Subaru was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for her injuries, which included fractures to both of her feet, the police report states. The driver of the Nissan SUV told officers she would seek medical help on her own.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, wrote Santa Fe police spokesman Greg Gurulé.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.