Police say a man wearing a shiny crown led officers on a chase Wednesday night through residential areas of Santa Fe's south side, where he nearly struck a patrol car before fleeing recklessly at high speeds toward Interstate 25.
The man, who has not been identified, was driving a white GMC Sierra extended-cab pickup and had a passenger, according to a Santa Fe police report. The pickup is registered to a Rio Rancho resident, the report said, but Bernalillo County sheriff's deputies were unable to find the owner or the vehicle.
The incident began when Officer Nick Chavez attempted to pull over the pickup on southbound Cerrillos Road, near Zafarano Drive, after noticing that a large chain hanging out of the truck's bed was hitting the pavement, creating amber sparks and kicking up debris.
The driver did not stop for a half-mile, near the intersection of Wagon and Emblem roads, Chavez wrote in his report.
As Chavez walked toward the passenger side of the truck, he wrote, "The driver of the vehicle suddenly placed the vehicle into drive and accelerated at a high rate of speed to the point where the vehicle lost traction on the rear tires."
The man drove into what Chavez described as a poorly lit residential area with narrow dirt roads. The officer said he stopped pursuing the truck, pulled off to the side of the road and turned off his vehicle's lights and sirens. Although he could hear a truck engine revving truck in the distance, he said in the report, he could not see the vehicle.
The truck then came around a long curve, Chavez wrote, and he believed the driver was intentionally heading straight toward him at a high rate of speed.
"I felt I had no other option than to quickly exit my patrol unit and unholster my department issued Glock 22 firearm," Chavez wrote.
He pointed his gun at the driver's side of the truck windshield and began yelling for the driver to stop, but instead the driver veered to the left and just missed hitting the passenger-side door of Chavez's vehicle, the officer's report said, and Chavez did not fire his weapon.
Officers Alexander Durham and David Gallegos then spotted the pickup near Cerrillos and Wagon roads, according to the report, and began pursuing it.
The truck nearly caused a crash at Cerrillos Road and Herrera Drive near the Walmart store and headed toward I-25, the report said, and was traveling over 100 mph when it got onto the southbound onramp to the highway.
Sgt. Jeremy Bisagna called off the pursuit just before 8 p.m., saying the driver was becoming increasingly reckless and endangering motorists, according to the report.
