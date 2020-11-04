After a three-day jury trial that was halted in late October due to concerns about a possible COVID-19 exposure, a Santa Fe man was found guilty this week on multiple charges related to a 2018 crash that led to the death of an expectant father and injured two others.
Edgar Alejandro Mendez-Chavez, 42, was convicted Tuesday by a jury on five felony counts, including vehicular homicide, causing great bodily injury, knowingly leaving the scene of an accident and receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle following a June 7, 2018, hit-and-run that killed Jose Duran Rodriguez.
He was also found guilty on two petty misdemeanor counts of failure to give notice of an accident.
Attorney Sam P. Ruyle, who represented Mendez-Chavez, said he plans to appeal the decision but otherwise offered no comment.
According to an affidavit filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, Mendez-Chavez was driving west on Airport Road when he veered into the eastbound lane and collided with a Ford Explorer carrying Duran Rodriguez and his brother, Juan Duran Rodriguez.
When officers arrived on the scene, Jose Duran Rodriguez was dead and his brother suffered a broken arm and leg and a concussion. The brother was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The driver of the truck, later identified as one that had been reported stolen, was gone by the time officers arrived, but he left the truck behind. A spot of blood on the airbag and other evidence tied Mendez-Chavez to the crime, according to police.
Prior to striking Jose Duran Rodriguez, Mendez-Chavez struck a Kia Credenza while driving northbound on Airport Road, forcing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and hit a wooden power pole near Airport and Thomas roads. The driver was treated for a concussion and transferred to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Mendez-Chavez was arrested following a strange turn of events in which officers were attempting to interview him for a separate incident, a burglary near Cerrillos and Airport roads.
As they attempted to take him into custody, he began throwing rocks at officers, ultimately striking one in the head, police said. After officers arrested Mendez-Chavez, an officer who had been processing evidence found in the truck recognized him due to identification papers left in the vehicle.
A sentencing date has not been scheduled for Mendez-Chavez, according to court documents.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.