A Guadalupita man was charged Monday with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident after police said he attempted to drive his pickup through a flooded roadway in Mora County on Sunday.

John Vasquez was driving his friend Benjamin Torres back to Guadalupita after they drank a few beers in Mora, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. While driving on N.M. 434, Vasquez and Torres encountered a flash flood at milepost 7, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, Vasquez, 30, told police he saw a couple of vehicles go through the flooded area and thought he could make it too. A news release from state police Tuesday stated witnesses saw Vasquez drive around several vehicles that had stopped.

