An erratic driver hit numerous cars Wednesday during a high-speed chase before being stopped by Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies on N.M. 14.
The sheriff's office pursued the driver after being alerted by deputies in Sandoval County of a vehicle driving erratically.
They attempted to pull him over, but he continued to flee, said Juan Ríos, a spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.
After authorities deployed spike strips, the vehicle came to a stop. When the driver got out of the car, he brandished a knife but deputies were able to arrest him, Ríos said.
The driver, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital. Ríos didn't know whether drugs or alcohol were involved.
The driver hit a number of cars, but no injuries were reported, Ríos said.
New Mexico State Police assisted in the pursuit.
