Alcohol costs New Mexico dearly. It killed 1,878 residents in 2020, three times the nation’s rate.

But getting hammered here is cheap.

At the Shop-N-Save on Gallup’s west side, a 30-pack of Natural Ice beer sells for $24.95 after tax, a little over two hours’ earnings at minimum wage. Total Wine in Santa Fe offers a five-liter box of Franzia Crisp White wine for $15.15, or 45 cents per drink. And you can’t do better than Wal-Mart in Rio Rancho, where a 1.75-liter handle of Aristocrat vodka sells for $11.84, just 30 cents a drink.

