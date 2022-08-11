Alcohol costs New Mexico dearly. It killed 1,878 residents in 2020, three times the nation’s rate.
But getting hammered here is cheap.
At the Shop-N-Save on Gallup’s west side, a 30-pack of Natural Ice beer sells for $24.95 after tax, a little over two hours’ earnings at minimum wage. Total Wine in Santa Fe offers a five-liter box of Franzia Crisp White wine for $15.15, or 45 cents per drink. And you can’t do better than Wal-Mart in Rio Rancho, where a 1.75-liter handle of Aristocrat vodka sells for $11.84, just 30 cents a drink.
Rock-bottom prices, experts say, are at the heart of the state’s drinking problem.
Other factors contribute to New Mexico’s high rate of alcohol-related deaths: cycles of violence and trauma that perpetuate alcohol dependence, opiates and methamphetamines that make for a toxic mix with drink, and the unequal treatment of Native communities that produces yawning disparities. But the easy availability of cheap alcohol makes all this worse.
And over the last 50 years, the price of alcohol has declined dramatically compared to the average person’s income. According to one study, in order to drink heavily of even the cheapest liquor in 1970, a person would have to spend 22 percent of average after-tax income. By 2010, doing so required just 3 percent.
To reverse the state’s ballooning rate of alcohol-related deaths, experts say New Mexico has to make drinking more expensive. That can be done by taxing it at a higher rate — but the politics of doing so are difficult.
The most recent push to increase alcohol taxes, in 2017, demonstrates the feeble advocacy for change, the robust opposition to it and the powerful inertia of the status quo.
Basic economics and public health
Alcohol taxes have been around since the birth of the country — the first Congress placed a tax on imported alcoholic drinks on July 4, 1789. New Mexico’s Liquor Excise Tax Act, drafted shortly after the repeal of Prohibition, reflects its age in arcane terminology like “spirituous liquors.” The statute sets rates by the liter or gallon but converted to ‘standard drinks,’ the state taxes beer at four cents per 12-ounce can, wine at seven cents per 150-milliliter glass and liquor at seven cents per 1.5-ounce shot.
These tiny amounts add up, netting the state just shy of $50 million a year. This revenue is what alcohol taxes are best known for, but they are also a tool of public health.
“Back in the day when I got started on this, nobody thought tax mattered,” said Philip Cook, a professor emeritus of economics at Duke University who has studied alcohol policy all his career. But his research, and that of other scholars, demonstrates the way governments tax alcohol also affects how people drink.
It is a basic economic principle that when the price of a normal good rises, consumers demand less of it. More than 100 studies have shown this is true of alcohol: when governments raise alcohol taxes, businesses that sell alcohol raise prices, and consumers respond by drinking less.
The same economic principle has been used to reduce smoking by raising taxes on cigarettes. When it comes to alcohol, studies generally find a 10 percent increase in price results in a 5 percent reduction in overall demand.
Not all drinkers react to price changes in the same way. Young people typically have less money to spend so price increases prompt sharp reductions in consumption or delay the age at which they start to drink. Contrary to conventional wisdom, even heavy drinkers consume less as prices rise, in part because the hit to the pocketbook is greater when you buy greater volumes of alcohol.
“It’s people who drink a lot that are likely to be sensitive, not the people who drink on Christmas and Easter,” said Cook.
Most important are the impacts alcohol taxes have on health, and they are sweeping and unequivocal.
Study after study has shown that higher alcohol prices curb cirrhosis deaths, drunk driving, violence and crime, and even sexually transmitted disease. When Alaska raised its alcohol taxes by a few cents a drink in 1983 and again in 2002, a study found it cut alcohol-related mortality by a total of 40 percent.
In 2009, when Illinois raised taxes on a drink of liquor by less than a nickel, with smaller hikes for beer and wine, it cut fatal alcohol-related crashes by 26 percent, with an even larger reduction among drivers under 30. And in 2011 in Maryland, where advocates raised the sales tax levied on alcohol, the change reduced alcohol sales, accelerated a decline in binge drinking, and cut alcohol-involved crashes and unsafe sex.
But opportunities to study increases in alcohol taxes are rare because these rate increases are the exception across the country. The overwhelming trend has been for states to let real tax rates fall, and legislators typically needn’t lift a finger to do it.
That’s because of inflation. Both federally and in almost all states, alcohol is taxed by the volume sold rather than as a percentage of its price. So over time, as inflation pushes alcohol prices higher, the taxes are unchanged and the real tax rates slowly erode. A six-pack that 25 years ago cost $5.99 is taxed the same amount as a $10.99 six-pack is today.
Between 1970 and 2010, total federal and state excise tax rates fell by nearly two-thirds after accounting for inflation. In New Mexico, where legislators last raised alcohol tax rates in 1994, they are the lowest they’ve been in a generation — even as the harms alcohol imposes on the state have risen exponentially.
And scientists say these harms are the best measuring stick for judging how far current tax rates fall short.
For a market to work efficiently, people choosing what to consume must face the full price of that decision. But for a significant share of the costs of drinking, the whole of society picks up the tab — economic losses due to sick or injured workers, health care expenditures by public programs, criminal justice responses to alcohol-fueled crimes.
Federal and state researchers calculated these costs at $2.77 per drink in New Mexico as of 2010 ($3.71 in 2022 dollars), the highest of any state and far in excess of what alcohol is taxed anywhere in the U.S. When drinkers don’t have to factor these consequences into their actions, they are prone to consume more than they would otherwise.
Tim Naimi, director of the Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research, said that leaves nondrinkers with the bill. “The taxpayers of New Mexico are massively subsidizing alcohol consumption.”
Passionate but inexperienced advocates
Peter DeBenedittis might not have been the champion for raising alcohol taxes New Mexico needed, but he was the one it got.
Originally from Colorado, he’d earned a doctorate in communications and had a varied career. He’d worked in advertising and staffed a successful gubernatorial campaign in the remote island territory of Guam, been a motivational speaker and taught media literacy.
After resettling in New Mexico and drawing in part on his own struggle with alcoholism, he built a business marketing a trademarked curriculum for preventing substance misuse, the Alcohol Literacy Challenge. That’s why he was at a public health conference in 2014, where he saw a presentation about alcohol taxes.
DeBenedittis could point to a handful of studies that found his program was effective at reducing underage drinking, but he could only influence people who took it. A self-professed “research geek,” he also recalled being stunned by calculations showing the number of lives saved for each additional penny of tax imposed on alcohol.
When he got home he called acquaintances, hoping to motivate one of them to pursue an increase in New Mexico’s tax rate. But he found himself leading the campaign.
“It became my mission,” he recalled.
The first person he recruited was Shelley Mann-Lev, the founder of the Santa Fe Underage Drinking Prevention Alliance. They dubbed their new coalition “Alcohol Taxes Save Lives and Money.”
The two had helped the city of Santa Fe pass a smoke-free ordinance a decade earlier, but alcohol taxes were a bigger challenge. Sporadic efforts to raise them in the state Legislature repeatedly sputtered.
A decade earlier when then-Gov. Bill Richardson was exploring reforms to the tax code, he proposed a dime-a-drink increase in the alcohol tax but dropped the proposal after key legislators resisted.
In 2009, Brian Egolf, newly elected to the House of Representatives, endorsed a dime-a-drink increase, but the measure quickly died. He told a newspaper “an unholy alliance” of liquor interests, the hospitality industry, and grocery and convenience stores scuttled the bill.
Then for a few years, Democratic Attorney General Gary King lobbied to allow counties to impose their own local tax of up to 4 cents per drink, but members of his own party bottled up the bill.
“Democrats are fluent at discussing prejudice and social inequality,” King’s chief lobbyist Phil Baca told New Mexico In Depth of the loss, but they are “completely unwilling to take on predatory industries like the liquor industry.”
Chances for a higher levy on alcohol in 2017 weren’t promising. Plunging oil and gas revenues meant the state was running a $600 million budget deficit, and higher alcohol taxes were viewed by some as a way to raise revenue — but Republican Gov. Susana Martinez opposed increasing state taxes of any kind.
DeBenedittis was undaunted. To lay the groundwork for a legislative campaign, the coalition asked for and received money from Bernalillo County to project the impact of raising alcohol taxes by a quarter a drink — an amount far greater than lawmakers in other states had ever considered. But the advocates focused on the science, not the politics.
“We considered a dime but felt like to get the kind of impact — both in terms of the reduction of underage drinking as well as the revenues — that it needed to be meaningful,” said Mann-Lev.
Each year, the report concluded, the tax increase would prevent over 12,000 new cases of alcohol dependence and save 52 lives. It would raise $154 million for New Mexico, too.
DeBenedittis published op-eds in local newspapers, launched a Facebook page, and crisscrossed the state educating audiences and recruiting volunteers to help.
But none of the advocates were familiar with how the Legislature works, recalled Holly Mata, then a public health specialist in Alamogordo. ”People get involved in advocacy because they’re passionate about something, but very few people have training or experience in navigating the ins and outs of political systems,” she said.
A majority of the public supported increasing taxes on alcohol, according to a poll released by the coalition, and some public health associations endorsed the plan. But major progressive organizations such as New Mexico Voices for Children, the Center for Civic Policy and the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty didn’t lend their muscle to the effort. Nor were people in recovery or the state’s hard-hit tribal communities a visible presence among its members.
The coalition hammered home the message about the social costs of alcohol borne by taxpayers. It was “the only argument that held sway” in the Legislature, DeBenedittis felt.
In the House, they recruited freshman Democratic Rep. Joanne Ferrary of Las Cruces to carry the legislation.
Ferrary had long worked in DWI prevention but was new to the Roundhouse. “I wish I knew then what I know now about having to lobby the different committee members and things like that,” she said.
The sponsor in the Senate, outspokenly progressive Cisco McSorely, a Democrat from Albuquerque, anticipated opposition from the state’s popular craft breweries. So he exempted from the proposed tax increase brewers who produce fewer than 15,000 barrels a year — nearly every brewery in New Mexico. Larger, out-of-state brewers, which produce over 90 percent of the beer consumed in the state, would be subject to the proposed tax hike.
McSorley didn’t know at the time his preemptive strike wouldn’t be enough to dampen the opposition. They were ready for a fight.