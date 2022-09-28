drinker

A wildlife 'drinker' installed in the West Potrillo Mountains in Southern New Mexico could benefit area wildlife.

 Courtesy State Land Office

Migrating wildlife will have a man-made water station to quench their thirst as they roam through the remote, arid landscape of Southern New Mexico.

Known as a "drinker," the rain-catching structure supplies water to animals passing by.

Although wildlife advocates and managers have placed drinkers throughout New Mexico, this one near the West  Potrillo Mountains is significant because it's in an area where water resources for wildlife are especially scarce. 

