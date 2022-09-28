Migrating wildlife will have a man-made water station to quench their thirst as they roam through the remote, arid landscape of Southern New Mexico.
Known as a "drinker," the rain-catching structure supplies water to animals passing by.
Although wildlife advocates and managers have placed drinkers throughout New Mexico, this one near the West Potrillo Mountains is significant because it's in an area where water resources for wildlife are especially scarce.
The drinker was installed through a collaboration of the state Land Office, Game and Fish Department, a citizens group and recreationists.
"Ensuring access to drinking water improves wildlife health, which in turn offers incredible outdoor recreational opportunities,” State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard said in a statement.
The drinker in the West Potrillos will support a variety of wildlife, including mule deer, Gambel’s quail, desert cottontails and roundtail horned lizards.
Former Game Commissioner David Soules proposed this drinker to supply wildlife with fresh drinking water on what can be a dry and unforgiving landscape.
Soules is credited with bringing together the various parties to finish the project, including the two state agencies and the Friends of Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks.
“Projects like these demonstrate the great potential of partnerships between land management agencies and nonprofits for the betterment of our public lands," Patrick Nolan, the group's executive director, said in a statement.
Sportsmen and sportswomen also offered input officials said was crucial in ensuring the needs of wildlife and recreationists were met.
This drinker holds 1,000 gallons and was initially filled after it was built, Daniel Lusk, Game and Fish habitat manager, wrote in an email. The system is designed to catch precipitation, so it won't require anyone to refill it, he added.
Although the drinker is in an arid region parched by the ongoing drought, Lusk estimates it will collect 5 inches to 10 inches of rain per year, totaling 600 to 1,300 gallons of water.
State officials said drinkers are vital amid the record Southwest drought and a climate growing hotter and drier.
In a statement, John Cornell, Southwest field manager for the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, called the drinker an important addition to the New Mexico landscape.
“This is a huge step in providing much needed water for all wildlife that live in the Chihuahuan Desert around Las Cruces," Cornell said.