Santa Fe and communities across Northern New Mexico saw the first bit of snow Wednesday morning from a winter weather front expected to last through the weekend — bringing more snowfall and even lower temperatures.
The city received less than an inch Wednesday but could see more than 3 inches by the new year, meteorologist Randall Hergert said.
“We’re expecting one more big storm in this train of active weather,” said Hergert, with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque. “That’s expected to start late Thursday night, persisting through Friday to New Year’s morning on Saturday.”
Communities in Central and Northern New Mexico, such as Chama, may see over a foot, he added.
Low temperatures are expected to arrive Saturday morning and might not reach above freezing until after the weekend, he said. Santa Fe may see single digits, while Taos and Angel Fire could see temperatures drop below zero.
Hergert warned of slick roads and recommended residents keep pets indoors, bundle up outdoors and make sure exposed pipes are covered.
Now thats' a great photo Jim!
