Executive Director Allegra Love is stepping away from the Santa Fe Dreamers Project, the nonprofit she founded in 2015 to focus on immigration law.
The organization has 25 employees providing free legal services in Santa Fe, Albuquerque and El Paso. After starting out focused on applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects from deportation residents who immigrated to the United States as children, the Dreamers Project has expanded its reach to help immigrants obtain citizenship, green cards, release from detention and political asylum.
Love, who announced the move last week, said she feels she received an undue amount of credit over the past five years, overshadowing the work her mentors and staff did as the organization grew and succeeded.
"Part of the reason I'm psyched to leave the position is, in this community especially, I get so much attention like I did all this on my own, when the truth is I have an enormous staff," Love said. "I'm excited to not have to be this avatar of the work. It's not about me.
"I'm also really burnt out," she added. "That's part of it, too."
Love, 39, said while she was critical of the Obama administration's immigration policies, working in immigration law has becoming more taxing and difficult during the Trump administration.
"Under Obama, it felt like the position we were taking in the community was to really help promote the lives of our clients and help create space that would lead to opportunity and uplift their lives," Love said. "Since Trump was elected, I feel like now we're just defending our clients' right to exist."
According to its annual report, the Santa Fe Dreamers Project represented 673 clients in 2019, including 438 DACA cases, and helped release 140 transgender woman from a jail in Cibola County. Last year the nonprofit raised over $856,000, including nearly $350,000 in individual donations.
Love said she is not sure what her next career move will be, but she will stick around for a couple of months to help with the transition to the organization's next executive director. Director of Development Michael Santillanes is serving as interim executive director and said a hiring committee will begin the search for Love's replacement soon.
"Santa Fe Dreamers Project is going to be around for the long haul in the fight for immigration rights," Santillanes said. "That's not going to change. Our biggest days are still ahead."
