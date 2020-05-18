Santa Fe has a vroom with a view.
And it’s driving some residents batty.
Some locals say the sounds of squealing tires, gurgling mufflers and roaring engines are cutting through the COVID-19 quiet — prompting a flurry of complaints to police and anxious posts on social media websites that complain the roar is interrupting sleep and disturbing the collective peace and quiet.
Although drag racing, speeding and cruising are not exactly new phenomena on city streets, the frequency, plus the noise that comes with it, are things frustrated residents say they’ve never contended with in the past.
Mona Kay, who has lived in the same house in the South Capitol neighborhood for the last 22 years, said she and her husband began noticing an uptick in the sounds of speeding cars last summer, but nothing like this.
“It wasn’t as extreme as it is now, and I am thinking part of the reason is there is not as many people on the road and these individuals are just going for it every night,” Kay said.
Though he did not have the exact number of calls the city has received from people complaining about the noise, Santa Fe Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Joye said there has been an increase in complaints in the past four to six weeks, particularly in the downtown area.
“We’ve seen more than what we would normally expect this time of year, in particularly for the racing,” he said.
While downtown is a hot spot, other areas — streets near Airport Road, St. Francis Drive and Rabbit Road — also are problematic, Joye said. He added police are getting reports of cars congregating in parking lots at Santa Fe Place mall.
In other years, officers would normally be downtown during the tourist season, Joye said. But during the pandemic, the first line of defense is bike patrols working modified hours in the area between 10 p.m. and midnight.
Joye said officers on Saturday night identified between 150 to 200 vehicles in the downtown area but cited only a handful of drivers. One ticket was for running a stop sign, one for a registration violation and others for lacking insurance or parking inappropriately.
“It’s fair to say the overwhelming majority were behaving as we would expect or as we would like,” Joye said.
The noise — likely coming from those speeding down emptier streets — likely comes later in the evening and into the early morning. Responsibility for tracking down those offenders falls on the department’s DWI unit and graveyard shift officers, Joye said.
In their downtime and between other calls, Joye said those officers have made it a priority to locate speeders in order to quell the noise.
For some, it’s not enough.
Kay said she has heard car noise as early as 5 p.m., and she wants to see police stakeouts that allow officers to catch, pull over and ticket speeding drivers.
She said she believes if it were visitors making the complaints night after night, police might take them more seriously.
“We are not on vacation; we live here,” Kay said.
Joye said he welcomes the complaints because he said the more police get, the better they can pinpoint where the noise is coming from. He added police need details such as time and location, which help them use resources more efficiently and patrol at the right time.
If a speeder or racer is spotted by police, there are a couple of citations that can be issued. Offenders can be ticketed for racing on city streets and also can be cited for having unusually loud mufflers or reckless driving, according to the city’s traffic ordinances.
Anyone ticketed with having a noisy muffler faces a $25 fine, while those cited for racing must make a court appearance.
Joye said officers can arrest people without a warrant for reckless driving. According to city ordinance, those cited for reckless driving can be sentenced to five to 90 days in jail and fined from $25 to $100.
Those with multiple reckless driving citations can be sentenced to 10 to 90 days in jail and fined $50 to $300.
On the weekend of May 8, Joye said, officers arrested one driver and impounded his vehicle after he didn’t stop when an officer attempted to pull him over. He also was charged with resisting and obstructing an officer.
Joye said good judgement is needed when contacting police. If a caller sees a driver who is putting people in danger, weaving in and out of traffic, they should dial 911. Complaints about loud cars can go to a nonemergency line, 428-3710.
