As she stepped into the Santa Fe Public Library’s tent at Santa Fe’s 30th annual Pride celebration, Brandi was ready to read.
She dressed for the part. With the weather too hot for a floor-length princess gown or a heavy wig, Brandi opted for a knee-length, sky-blue dress with a scooped collar and full skirt. She paired it with matching blue high heels, a yellow floral belt and a pearl necklace.
The drag queen had been waiting for an opportunity to host a Drag Queen Story Hour for months, ever since she saw an HBO show featuring a famous drag queen who organized a story time event in a rural Texas town.
Sitting inside the library’s tent with a picture book in her hands, surrounded by more than a dozen children, Brandi got that opportunity. She cracked open the book and started to read Big Wig by Jonathan Hillman, the story of a young drag queen.
This kind of story time is banned in Montana. It was banned in Tennessee and Florida until federal judges blocked the laws on constitutional grounds. A bill to disallow “drag shows” — language later changed to “sexually explicit performances” — passed the Republican-controlled Arizona Legislature but was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.
Drag bans are just a few of more than 500 bills targeting LGBTQ+ people and communities introduced in states across the country this year, according to nationwide LGBTQ+ advocacy organization Human Rights Campaign.
While these laws are passing in many Republican-run states, many Democratic-run states are moving in the opposite direction, codifying explicit protections for LGBTQ+ people, including access to gender-affirming health care. This includes New Mexico, which earlier this year passed laws prohibiting local governments and public agencies from restricting access to gender-affirming health care and expanding protections from discrimination on the basis of gender.
Though New Mexico has established itself as somewhat of a haven for LGBTQ+ people, laws targeting queer people elsewhere still take a toll in New Mexico, said Marshall Martinez, executive director of LGBTQ+ advocacy organization Equality New Mexico.
Those laws in other states leave many LGBTQ+ New Mexicans in a confusing state of emotional limbo, Martinez said: On the one hand, they are celebrating advances in queer representation and a new generation of accepting and understanding young people, while on the other, they are watching the rollback of LGBTQ+ rights elsewhere. Those involved in Northern New Mexico’s LGBTQ+ community said they’re feeling a mix of emotions — from fear to frustration, desperation to motivation — as Pride month comes to a close.
“Things are so desperate for us in so much of this country right now,” said Zoë Whittle, a member of Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance’s Pride Committee.
“A concentrated attempt at the genocide of trans people is happening in the United States right now, and it’s really hard to feel like there is any hope whatsoever,” Whittle added.
Alex Mirabal, a board member at the Albuquerque branch of LGBTQ+ education and advocacy organization PFLAG, has been in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights for more than half of her life.
Her advocacy work started in high school, when Mirabal joined the Gender and Sexuality Alliance — then known as the Gay-Straight Alliance. She went to camps training youth advocates, learned what rights were at stake and visited the Roundhouse to lobby for the rights of LGBTQ+ people. She and dozens of others attended meetings hosted by PFLAG Albuquerque to discuss the challenges and joys of life as an LGBTQ+ person.
Mirabal said she felt like she was fighting for her family’s existence, as she was being raised by her aunt and her aunt’s wife at the time. And she was willing to keep fighting.
“It was really exciting to feel like I was a part of something that was moving forward,” she said.
New Mexico was moving forward. Today, New Mexico is “the most legally protected or safest state in the country for queer and trans people,” Martinez said. The state has “phenomenal” protections, he added, against discrimination and for gender-affirming health care.
Elected officials celebrated the state’s progress at Santa Fe’s 30th annual Pride celebration last weekend.
“You can’t believe how proud and honored I am to be at any event with so many incredible, leading New Mexicans who are clear about what the world should look like. When you demonstrate that like we do here, it does make a difference,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told the crowd.
But since 2013 — when same-sex marriage was legalized in New Mexico — PFLAG Albuquerque’s numbers have dwindled to single digits, Mirabal said.
This worried her, because even though same-sex marriage was an enormous step forward, she felt more needed to be done to secure LGBTQ+ people’s — particularly transgender people’s — rights in New Mexico and across the U.S.
These days, as Mirabal approaches her 31st birthday, she said those thoughts seem prophetic.
Mirabal said she feels motivated to continue to resist the nationwide backlash against LGBTQ+ rights. Her queer doo-wop punk band played Albuquerque’s Pride celebration this year, singing songs of LGBTQ+ history and spotlighting bandmates who are transgender and who perform in drag.
But Mirabal said she knows other advocates are worn out.
“I think there’re some people within my age group who are exhausted by this because, even though we’re pretty young, we started fighting when we were in high school,” she said. “And things have gotten worse, not better.”
Whittle, meanwhile, is frustrated at politicians nationwide who don’t seem to be moving fast enough to safeguard LGBTQ+ rights.
“The biggest thing that causes despair for me is not the existence of people who hate us ... because I’ve always known that those people existed. It is the absolute apathy and lack of movement on the part of the Democratic Party and people who claim to be allies,” Whittle said.
The idea of going through regular democratic motions or petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court to support LGBTQ+ rights is “rage-inducing,” Whittle said, when LGBTQ+ people’s existence is under attack in so much of the U.S.
Whittle proposed a more radical approach, a “concentrated anti-fascist, pro-queer movement” in which everyone fights for the most marginalized people in society.
“Don’t just sit around waiting for someone else to do something,” Whittle said.
So what is there to do? A lot, even in New Mexico, Martinez said.
“We have a phenomenal set of policies in New Mexico. We have some great statewide laws that are very protective. And we’re not done,” he said.
The problems that impact New Mexico — from gun violence to insufficient funding for sexual assault response programs, homelessness to law enforcement use of force — impact LGBTQ+ people in unique ways, Martinez said. He argued more must be done to account for the ways these issues impact queer and trans people, and regular New Mexicans should make that happen by electing good representatives, volunteering with community organizations and advocating for LGBTQ+ people beyond Pride month.
Despite spending more than 20 years fighting for LGBTQ+ rights, Martinez hasn’t lost hope.
“I do this work because I have an innate, undying sense of optimism,” he said.
As for Santa Fe’s drag story time, it’s unlikely to disappear any time soon.
Librarian Megan Atencio, who helped organize the Santa Fe Public Library’s presence at this year’s Pride festivities, said drag story time helps demonstrate the notion that libraries are for everyone.
“I want to make sure that people know that not only are we a safe space, we’re a welcoming space, a space that will celebrate people — not just tolerate,” Atencio said.
Brandi is excited to slip on her high heels again and read to even more children of Santa Fe. She called story time at this year’s Pride “empowering.”
“It felt amazing,” Brandi said. “It was just a wonderful thing.”