As she stepped into the Santa Fe Public Library’s tent at Santa Fe’s 30th annual Pride celebration, Brandi was ready to read.

She dressed for the part. With the weather too hot for a floor-length princess gown or a heavy wig, Brandi opted for a knee-length, sky-blue dress with a scooped collar and full skirt. She paired it with matching blue high heels, a yellow floral belt and a pearl necklace.

The drag queen had been waiting for an opportunity to host a Drag Queen Story Hour for months, ever since she saw an HBO show featuring a famous drag queen who organized a story time event in a rural Texas town.

