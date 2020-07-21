After months of closed-door meetings, the New Mexico Environment Department has drafted long-awaited rules aimed at slashing powerful greenhouse gas emissions released by oil and gas producers.
Under the draft rules released Monday, the oil and gas industry would have to slash methane venting and flaring — two major sources of the potent gas — by a cumulative 98 percent by the end of 2026.
Included in the proposed regulations are some exemptions and incentives for businesses that cut methane emissions more aggressively.
As part of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's 2019 "climate strategy," the governor signed an executive order compelling state regulators to craft a rule that would rein in methane emissions in one of the highest-polluting regions in the country. The broad goal is to reduce the amount of ozone ejected into the atmosphere above New Mexico.
If enacted as written, the regulations would incorporate the "best ideas" from methane rules in other oil and gas states — such as Texas, North Dakota and Colorado — while adding new requirements not seen elsewhere in the country, said Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Secretary Sarah Cottrell Propst during a virtual news conference Tuesday.
Environmentalists say the rules are much more aggressive than those in other major oil- and gas-producing states.
"It's groundbreaking," said Tom Singer, an attorney with the Western Environmental Law Center who was part of the state's Methane Advisory Panel. The group created broad recommendations that guided the state's two environmental agencies in drafting the emissions rules.
Singer said he's still reviewing the proposed regulations but so far has found them "much stronger than any other state."
The San Juan basin and the Permian Basin both emit methane, a substance that is 84 times better at trapping in heat from the sun than carbon dioxide, according to the Environmental Defense Fund.
Nationwide, methane made up roughly 10 percent of the total greenhouse gas emissions in 2018, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency data shows. Because of its potency, it remains a major concern for environmentalists and mostly Democratic policymakers.
The Permian Basin accounts for twice the average amount of methane emitted from 11 other major U.S. oil and gas production regions in the country, according to an April report from scientists at Harvard University, Georgia Tech, the SRON Netherlands Institute for Space Research and the Environmental Defense Fund.
State Environment Secretary James Kenney the central goal of new regulations "is to make sure New Mexico's ozone problem doesn't get any worse" and that it gets better before the federal government begins imposing restrictions spurred by vast volumes of methane emissions.
Kenney said agency analysts are "conservatively estimating" the rules would reduce volatile organic compounds by 77,000 tons and nitrous oxides by 21,000 tons.
Both classes of chemicals are considered greenhouse gasses and are produced along with methane. Reducing those substances, Kenney said, would indirectly reduce methane.
Companies would be required to account for leaks and reduce the use of venting and flaring, two practices that cause a large amount of methane pollution. Producers also would be required to more closely monitor methane and submit reports to the state showing how much of the gas is being released.
Robert McEntyre, a spokesman for the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association, said he didn't have a comment on the rules because the group hadn't finished analyzing them.
The industry group's executive director, Ryan Flynn, said in a statement Monday the industry is "committed to reducing methane emissions." He also noted the state relies heavily on oil and gas companies to fund public schools and other state government operations.
"And it is critical that these rules allow our industry to continue to create jobs and revenue amid unprecedented economic challenges," Flynn added.
Flynn served as the state environment secretary under former Gov. Susana Martinez, a Republican, before leading the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association.
Camilla Feibelman, executive director of the Rio Grande Chapter of the Sierra Club, said the environmental advocacy group is still reviewing the rules but lauded Lujan Grisham for "doing a nation-leading job" on combating climate change and taking actions to cut methane in the state.
Feibelman said the group is happy with the timeline to almost entirely eliminate venting and flaring within six years.
The Sierra Club has some concerns about possible loopholes that may allow companies to continue polluting, Feibelman said. She pushed back against the idea that the industry shouldn't be heavily regulated just because it's central to the state's budget.
“Oftentimes they’re paying royalties that haven’t been increased in decades, and are profiting hand over fist," Feibelman said. "It is our sense that oil and gas extractors must protect the communities where they operate."
