Santa Fe residents and community groups on Wednesday evening converged on City Hall to express support for a proposed excise tax on the sales of million-dollar homes to create a new revenue stream for the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Some people who have purchased high-end homes in Santa Fe told city councilors during a public comment period they would have been willing to pay a 3% tax on the amount they paid for the home over $1 million.

Mary Hall, a newcomer Santa Fe homeowner, said she would “gladly, gladly, gladly have paid a small amount more” so that workers in the city could afford to live here.

Recommended for you