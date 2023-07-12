Santa Fe residents and community groups on Wednesday evening converged on City Hall to express support for a proposed excise tax on the sales of million-dollar homes to create a new revenue stream for the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
Some people who have purchased high-end homes in Santa Fe told city councilors during a public comment period they would have been willing to pay a 3% tax on the amount they paid for the home over $1 million.
Mary Hall, a newcomer Santa Fe homeowner, said she would “gladly, gladly, gladly have paid a small amount more” so that workers in the city could afford to live here.
“A small tax on purchases of homes nearly double the median price is a small price to pay to keep our neighbors here and to keep Santa Fe sustainable, affordable and equitable,” Hall said.
Many others agreed, including Wendy Crone, who said she had a million-dollar home and “could easily afford this tax.”
A proposed ordinance introduced by City Councilors Jamie Cassutt and Renee Villarreal earlier this month would ask Santa Fe voters to decide in the November election on a 3% homebuyer’s tax, which would apply only to the amount of a purchase over $1 million. For instance, a buyer of a $1.5 million home would pay the tax on $500,000, and the $15,000 collected would go into the Affordable Housing Trust Fund to help cover down payment assistance, rental assistance and housing rehabilitation for city residents.
The councilors estimate the tax could generate $4.5 million a year for the fund, which in recent years has drawn $3 million in annual allocations from the city’s general fund.
This isn’t the first time councilors have proposed such a measure. Different versions of a home sales excise tax have failed in the past. In 2009, voters rejected a 1% tax on dollars spent in excess of $750,000 for homes.
Out of the dozens of people who commented on the proposal Wednesday, only a representative of the Santa Fe Association of Realtors spoke in opposition to the tax.
Andrea Dobyns, a past president of the association, read a letter the group sent to councilors this week stating its concerns about the measure, including an argument housing advocates and the city “have not done an effective job of clearly demonstrating to the public” how spending from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund “has had an impact on housing affordability and stability.”
City Affordable Housing Division Director Alexandra Ladd noted money from the fund is restricted by state law to go toward eligible uses, such as mortgage and rental assistance and construction or conversion of housing that is priced affordably. The use of the funds is overseen by a resident-based commission as well as the state, Ladd said, and community groups that receive the funds report expenses quarterly.
“This is not a sort of slapdash situation,” Ladd said. “We are very regulated and there are lots of rules that apply to using the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.”
In the last three years, the fund helped 122 homeowners avoid foreclosure and helped 1,451 renters with payments of rent, utility bills, deposits and arrears.
Several real estate agents spoke in support of the tax proposal, including Adrian Harvitz of Santa Fe, who said, “I’m not hearing a lot of solutions, and this is one.”
Another housing industry group, the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association, did not express a position on the proposed tax, although the group’s executive director, Miles Conway, said he appreciates “the fact that the city needs to use every tool in its toolbox to support housing.”
Conway questioned where the numbers in the current proposal came from, noting there are other ways to address the city’s affordable housing crisis, such as taxing owners of second homes at a higher rate.
District 1 City Council candidate Alma Castro attended the meeting to hear what the public had to say, she said, and to see if there appeared to be a difference from the failed attempt at the policy in 2009.
“It was a resounding call from community members that we need more affordable housing,” she said.
Castro said she could support the measure “among other things” to address housing in Santa Fe.
Gina Auz, a south-side resident, teared up as she described the experience of many immigrants in Santa Fe who struggle to find housing and other resources. She said she helps many of them navigate the available services.
“They don’t have help; they have nothing,” Auz said. “They live on a sofa, and they work so hard. They’re still here because they see a tiny, little light, a little bit of hope. But they need help.”
Correction: This story has been amended to reflect the following correction. A previous version of this story incorrectly reported Santa Fe resident Mary Hall spent more than $1 million on her home.