ficke.jpg

Santa Fe County Detective Patrick Ficke appears in a body camera video.

 Image from video

The district attorney’s recent loss of faith in Santa Fe County Detective Patrick Ficke has led to the dismissal of dozens of criminal cases he has handled since joining the sheriff’s office in 2020.

More cases could be tossed in the future.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies filed a complaint in July against Ficke with the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy board, alleging misconduct and saying her office would no longer rely on his testimony when prosecuting cases in the First Judicial District.

