About 70 people joined several Santa Fe faith leaders Sunday afternoon to mark the deaths of 19 schoolchildren and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, with many pledging to call on state and federal leaders to work toward ending gun violence.
The somber gathering, held at First Presbyterian Church downtown, included several prayers and the dropping of red rose petals against the backdrop of a sheet. Attendees also received information on how to contact state and federal politicians to express their thoughts on the issue.
There also were prayers from members of the Interfaith Leadership Alliance of Santa Fe, which helped organize the gathering.
"All of us here are from faith communities who gather to pray," said Madeline Hart-Andersen, pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Santa Fe.
It was the first Sunday since the shootings in Uvalde, where children and their teachers were killed by an 18-year-old at Robb Elementary School in yet another mass-casualty incident.
"There was an enthusiasm for a vigil," said the Rev. Harry Eberts, pastor at First Presbyterian Church. "Often we don't try vigils because they don't lead anywhere. But we know that, as Madeline just said, prayer leads to action. We can't help it. We gotta do it. We've gotta be together. … If we had 10 people, I would've said I'm so thankful for those 10 people."
Eberts said he sensed a shift for many is taking place after the tragedy in Texas.
"The more we have these, the more people get involved," he said.