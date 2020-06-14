Brenda Sandoval remembers her dad’s gold 1970s Chevrolet Blazer and his stories of cruising the Plaza while talking through radios with nicknames like Rawhide or Cowboy.
Sandoval was among dozens who circled downtown Santa Fe in cars and motorcycles Sunday afternoon in protest of an upcoming City Council resolution that would, at least temporarily, close West San Francisco Street to cars, meaning the Plaza would only be accessible by foot.
Those driving in support of keeping the Plaza open to vehicles called the proposal another example of the City Different caving to gentrification and out-of-town interests over local culture and tradition.
“Cruising the Plaza is part of the community. It’s part of growing up in Santa Fe,” said Sandoval, who organized the event through her Facebook page. “I think we should share the Plaza. The merchants shouldn’t dictate what we do. There is enough space for both of us.”
Store owners and managers countered that the move to make the city more pedestrian friendly would be an upgrade to the downtown aesthetic that would in turn attract more visitors to spend money, especially after the recent COVID-19 shutdown.
“I don’t think some people realize the ramifications if this town doesn’t get tourism,” said Chris Garcia, a manager of Bella Fine Jewelry and Art on San Francisco Street who said he was born and raised here. “I know they’ll notice next year when city programs are cut. We were closed for four months. It will probably take us two years to get back to normal.”
The resolution, which was introduced Wednesday and supports closing not only West San Francisco Street but possibly other streets “for a certain period during 2020,” will go to the Quality of Life Committee on Wednesday, the Public Works and Utilities Committee on June 22 and the City Council on June 24 for consideration.
Ron Trujillo, a former city councilor who ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2018, started an online petition to keep West San Francisco Street open, and it surpassed 2,300 signatures Sunday afternoon. For Trujillo, who said he was married in the cathedral and portrayed Don Diego during Fiesta de Santa Fe in 1994, Sunday’s protest was about more than just the tradition of low-riders and motorcycles.
“It’s not about cruising. This is about the gentrification of our city. They’re trying to make Santa Fe like Europe or the 16th Street Mall in Denver,” Trujillo said. “I myself enjoy those places, but I’m not coming back saying we need to change Santa Fe to be like that.”
Business owners say they wouldn’t mind giving the Plaza a more European feel, and while a handful say they’ve been talking about the idea for years, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for more downtown commerce.
“There isn’t enough space on the sidewalks for social distancing right now, and restaurants are struggling like crazy. Open up the streets. Let others park and walk,” said Ulrike Campbell, owner of Uli’s Clothing Boutique on West San Francisco Street. “This would make the Plaza more of a community — theater in the streets, music in the streets.”
I don’t see how closing down West San Francisco will attract more tourists if there aren’t any tourists here anyway. I get the idea that creating more space for restaurants to have outdoor seating is nice, but maybe we should try a couple of blocks that… have more restaurants? And think about attracting more Santa Feans. I’m also sympathetic to those who enjoy cruising the plaza. It could be another thing if this wasn’t the last remaining street that’s open there.
