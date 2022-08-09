Downwinders and Marshall Island vet join Archbishop for anti-nuke talk By Megan Taros mtaros@sfnewmexican.com Megan Taros Reporter Author email Aug 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Megan Taros Reporter Author email Follow Megan Taros Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesEspañola city official killed in AlbuquerqueAlbuquerque police: Muslim man killed Friday, may be linked to other shootingsSanta Fe revises ordinance, expands ability to remove broken-down vehiclesSanta Fe County deputies capture escaped jail inmate at hospitalRare firefly spotted in Chimayó area aided by beavers, protected from cattleSanta Fe Imaging, Santa Fe Radiology patients victims of ransomware attackWife resuscitates husband struck by lightning in TaosEscaped Santa Fe County jail inmate eludes capture after mistaken releaseIn wake of Uvalde, Santa Fe sheriff's deputies prepare for active shootersRio en Medio faces flash flood threat: 'How do you fight against Mother Nature?' Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS James Barron Santa Fe girls soccer, Robertson volleyball primed for big seasons Ringside Seat Watergate was no boon for New Mexico's investigating senator Building Santa Fe Eldorado mini-controversy is a catchment-22, but doesn't have to be Phill Casaus Destroying history is the road to nowhere