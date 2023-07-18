As moviegoers flock to local theaters this weekend to see Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which details the experiences of the titular physicist who developed and tested the world’s first atomic bomb in New Mexico, something else may play before the film’s opening credits.

It’s a 15-second advertisement. As the camera rolls by an abandoned home, white text appears on screen.

“Oppenheimer’s bomb led to decades of nuclear testing across the Southwest,” it says. “Communities still suffer health impacts related to the tests, many without government recognition or justice.”

