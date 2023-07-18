As moviegoers flock to local theaters this weekend to see Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which details the experiences of the titular physicist who developed and tested the world’s first atomic bomb in New Mexico, something else may play before the film’s opening credits.
It’s a 15-second advertisement. As the camera rolls by an abandoned home, white text appears on screen.
“Oppenheimer’s bomb led to decades of nuclear testing across the Southwest,” it says. “Communities still suffer health impacts related to the tests, many without government recognition or justice.”
Produced by the Union of Concerned Scientists, the ad will play before showings of Oppenheimer at five Regal and Century cinemas in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. By directing viewers to the organization’s website, the ad is intended to raise awareness of the harmful effects of nuclear weapons production in New Mexico, many of which linger to the present day, said Lilly Adams, senior outreach coordinator for the Union of Concerned Scientists.
“[The film] captures a really important moment in American history, but we also have to remember these weapons that were created during the Manhattan Project and the harm that they have caused are really still with us today,” Adams said Tuesday.
“This is not just history,” she added.
At 5:30 a.m. July 16, 1945, Demecio Peralta was outdoors, working with a horse on his property in Capitan, when the world’s first-ever atomic weapon detonated at the Trinity Site less than 100 miles away, recounted Mary White, Peralta’s cousin and a member of the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium.
Pounds of weapons-grade plutonium fused with soil, plants and animal life. It settled into crops and waterways and fruit trees. Radioactive ash rained down, including on top of Peralta.
Covered in ash, Peralta raced back to his home to find his family of eight — including his pregnant wife — huddled in a corner. Unknowingly, he brought contamination into the house.
The horse died first, its mane white from radiation exposure, White recalled.
Then, Peralta got cancer in his face, hands, eyes and eventually his throat. He spent three years going back and forth to Albuquerque in search of treatment, White said.
Today, White said, the only living member of the Peralta family is cancer survivor Genoveva Peralta, who was a fetus in her mother’s belly at the time of the Trinity test.
“We were experimental rats that day,” White said.
“Our families were disregarded; we were dehumanized. And since then, we have suffered these harrowing cancer deaths,” she added.
The Union of Concerned Scientist’s pre-Oppenheimer ad is intended to infuse the film’s screenings with some acknowledgment of the effects of atomic and nuclear weapons testing and development on New Mexicans, Adams said. It directs viewers to nuclearweaponsjustice.org, a site through which they can contact lawmakers and organize against nuclear weaponry.
That’s still important, Adams said, because the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, a program established in 1990 to manage compensation claims related to atmospheric nuclear testing and uranium industry employment, is set to expire in 2024.
The law still doesn’t recognize downwinders — or people like White, whose family lived near the Trinity site — as eligible for compensation.
Downwinders and advocates have been calling on Congress to expand and extend the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act — and Oppenheimer, in addition to museum exhibitions and actions by the state, may drum up enough buzz about “all things nuclear” to help do that, White said.
Tina Cordova, a co-founder of the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium, said the federal government “invaded our lands and our lives” with the construction of Los Alamos National Laboratory and the start of the Manhattan Project.
A similar “invasion” happened, she argued, when Oppenheimer started to film in New Mexico.
Downwinders don’t expect the film to acknowledge their suffering; White said she anticipates the film will be, like so many others about the same subject, “an aggrandizement of the Manhattan Project.” Cordova said she tried to reach the filmmakers to request a notice in the film noting the impact of nuclear weapons production on New Mexicans, to no avail.
“It’s unconscionable that they do this to us. It’s unconscionable that they’ll make money off of this and they’ll never recognize the sacrifice and suffering of the people of New Mexico,” she said.
Meanwhile, five generations of Cordova’s family — including Cordova herself — have had cancer since 1945.
“We’re collateral damage,” she said. “We counted for nothing then; we count for nothing now.”