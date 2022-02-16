City Councilor Signe Lindell has heard the frustration from Santa Fe residents and tourists about the lack of a downtown public restroom since she first ran for office in 2014.
City Tourism Director Randy Randall believes the frustration stretches back long before that.
“It’s been a problem for 410 years,” he said, referring to Santa Fe’s founding. “They used to solve it a different way.”
In any case, the city is rectifying the issue. It’s barreling toward a May opening of a $1.1 million, 1,700-square-foot public bathroom facility about a block from the Plaza in the Water — yes, Water — Street parking lot.
The bathroom, being designed in accordance with Santa Fe Historic District guidelines and built by Albuquerque-based FacilityBuild, will hold 10 stalls in the men’s and women’s bathrooms, as well as an adjoining tourism booth where visitors can grab information, directions and brochures.
The opening is planned to coincide with the kickoff of tourist season, Mayor Alan Webber said during a tour of the facility Wednesday morning.
“The No. 1 question everyone asks when they come downtown is ‘Where is the public bathroom?’ ” he said.
It’s an issue that came to a head in 2016, when the City Council approved a resolution to undertake a downtown restroom project, citing persistent complaints from visitors and residents about the lack of a public facility.
A restroom, went the reasoning, would alleviate pressure on Plaza businesses that have long been providing relief for tourists.
Randall said businesses like La Fonda on the Plaza and the Five and Dime General Store have graciously served as de facto bathroom destinations, but he also noted most businesses have stepped in to fill the gap. Still, they aren’t set up to accommodate a large number of visitors during peak tourist season.
Randall estimated the Plaza gets “thousands” of visitors a day during peak tourism time.
Over time, various ideas have been proposed in the past to solve the issue. There was consideration of a “Portland Loo” — a free-standing public toilet system that grew in popularity in larger metropolitan areas. However, the cost made the project a nonstarter.
Webber said the city kicked around other ideas, including a partnership program that would pay area businesses to open up their bathrooms to visitors.
“There have been some shop owners and businesspeople who said, ‘Hey, we will help you,’ but that is often at their own expense,” he said. “It’s also embarrassing for people to say, ‘Hey, I’m not shopping here, but can I use your bathroom?’ People don’t like to be put in that situation.”
Andy Razatos, general manager of the Plaza Cafe, said it’s been something of a tradition for the 117-year-old restaurant to offer use of its restrooms, and he expects the courtesy to continue.
“We are not the kind of place to turn people away because they need to use the restroom,” he said. “We have always realized that there are no restrooms downtown.”
Still, Razatos said he wished the new facility was closer to the Plaza, noting his staff might spend more time offering directions than simply letting tourists use the restaurant’s restrooms.
Toward that end, Randall said there is still plenty of work to be done on the project.
He said the city is designing materials to direct people to the bathrooms.
There also is a plan to install public art at the location, Randall said, with plans to improve the landscaping around the large structure.
Simon Garcia, a manager at the Five and Dime, said despite the new bathroom, he believes the store will remain a popular destination for visitors looking for a restroom. He said the store is currently in the process of upgrading its facilities in preparation for the tourist season.
“It will solve the problem for that immediate area,” he said, referring to the businesses around the new facility. “For the Plaza, I think we are still going to be the de facto bathroom; the La Fonda and the Five and Dime.”
“When you need to go,” he added, “you need to go.”
The Santa Fe Legislative delegation deserves much credit for allocating capital outlay funds for the project.
Did the City think to install good lighting and cameras for nighttime? Will the restrooms be available 24 hours a day? Will they be properly maintained?
I suppose there's a connection between where you can go to get things off your mind, and get tourist info. But, it escapes me.
