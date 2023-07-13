An item resembling an explosive device discovered near a generator behind Hotel Chimayo brought parts of downtown Santa Fe to an hourslong halt Thursday afternoon and prompted evacuation of a state government office while police investigated what they later determined was a possible hoax.

One woman bemoaned the fact she had parked her car within a section of Washington Avenue that was shut down during the Santa Fe police response to the incident because, she said, she would miss a doctor's appointment in Española.

Another woman, who said she worked at the Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi, lamented that her shift was delayed.

