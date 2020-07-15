Downtown Santa Fe merchants have backed away from shutting down San Francisco Street to vehicle traffic to allow street dining, citing the cost of installing and maintaining barricades.
Three San Francisco Street merchants, with the support of dozens more, approached City Hall with the idea of creating a pedestrian zone on San Francisco Street from just east of the Sandoval Garage entrance to Old Santa Fe Trail. Merchants also proposed closing Don Gaspar Avenue and Galisteo Street between San Francisco and Water streets to vehicle traffic.
Thousands of Santa Feans protested the idea of banning vehicles on San Francisco Street, many citing the common custom of cruising on the street.
Mayor Alan Webber and a majority of city councilors were supportive. On June 24, the City Council approved a resolution with the framework for businesses anywhere in the city to apply for closing streets to vehicle traffic.
But no application has been submitted by San Francisco Street merchants.
“We’re waiting for an application,” said John Romero, acting Public Works Department director.
Former City Councilor Ron Trujillo posted a petition against the street closure at change.org that was signed by 3,181 people.
“It was an idea they floated,” Trujillo said of the merchants. “It was something they wanted to try. If they can’t afford it, why did they even bring it forward? They should have done their homework before bringing this pitch to the mayor.”
Joe De Bella, owner of deBella Fine Gems and Jewelry Arts, has taken the lead for the merchants in exploring the street closure. He said he was told by Public Works Department staff that the merchants would have to pay $70,000 to install and maintain barricades.
Romero said cost was not discussed.
“He asked how much that typically costs,” Romero said. “We explained that it depends on who they use and the extent of the traffic control needed and that he would have to negotiate that price with whatever contractor he chooses to use.”
That was news to De Bella.
“I was never told I had to find the contractor for traffic control,” De Bella said.
De Bella also found it disconcerting that the city provision says “one ‘champion’ business must apply for an obstruction permit through the Public Works Department.”
“Whoever signs the paper has a lot of consequences,” said De Bella, who would have been the one signing the application.
The city also required that 75 percent of businesses and residents on the affected street had to support the closure “as certified by a petition.” In June, De Bella and Henry and the Fish co-owner Joe Garcia did obtain signatures from some 50 merchants, which would have met the 75 percent requirement, De Bella said.
Each business wishing to use the service would have to individually apply to extend its business license to a public space.
“If you divide the $70,000 between those that have signed the form, it would cost each merchant approximately $1,700,” De Bella said. “After speaking to a few merchants, no one wants that liability or cost.”
In the meantime, the city has put a separate program in place to allow restaurants to put tables on sidewalks and in parking spaces — called “parklets” — in front of their shops, and there is a separate approval process by the city Land Use Department to enable restaurants to have diners in parking lots, said Randy Randall, executive director of Tourism Santa Fe, the city’s convention and visitors bureau.
The Anasazi Restaurant has the first pure parklet, two tables in the valet space in front of the Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi, plus three tables on the other edge of the sidewalk.
Thunderbird Bar & Grill and the neighboring Plaza Cafe have tables on Lincoln Avenue, which is closed to vehicle traffic on the Plaza. Plaza Cafe has nine tables on the street and four on the sidewalk, while Thunderbird has seven tables on Lincoln.
The three restaurants needed to get obstruction permits from the city, while Jinja Bar & Bistro only needed Land Use Department approval to put tables on the walkway in front of its restaurant, Randall said.
Other restaurants are exploring parking lot dining as New Mexico is in the fourth day of the second ban on indoor restaurant dining as decreed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham last week. The ban went into effect Monday.
