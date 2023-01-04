Mario Chavez's nose told him something was cooking.
He could smell the fragrant scent of curry and chicken wafting in the air as he worked at his downtown jewelry store in December. The tantalizing aromas were quite familiar to Chavez, whose shop is located next to the India Palace in downtown Santa Fe.
He wondered if the long-shuttered restaurant had reopened and decided there was only one way to find out: go outside, walk around the corner and peek through the window.
Sure enough, about 2½ years after a reported hate crime shut down India Palace, he discovered the once-popular dining establishment has reopened under new management.
Perhaps it wasn't quite like finding Forrest Fenn's treasure chest or a free parking spot on the Plaza, but it was still akin to striking gold for those who yearned for the restaurant to once again offer a lunch buffet and other Indian dishes.
Satnam Singh Bhandal and Ram Pathak — who worked as servers at the restaurant years ago — joined forces to reopen India Palace on Dec. 21.
The menu, spotlighting northeastern Indian recipes, includes a lunch buffet — like the one the restaurant offered for years — as well as an array of soups, vegetarian plates, breads, kebabs, chicken, lamb, shrimp, prawn and other dishes.
Fittingly, the man who perhaps first discovered the reopening, Chavez, was their first customer for lunch that day — arriving at 11:33 a.m. by his watch.
On Wednesday, he returned for lunch for the fourth time since the reopening, deeming the food "excellent."
The news is cause for rejoicing for downtown visitors and residents, said his son, Sean Chavez, who with his dad was preparing to line up for the restaurant's lunch buffet Wednesday.
"We've been missing this for years," Sean Chavez said. "When you work downtown you can't get away [to eat] very far."
In an interview at India Palace, Bhandal, the co-owner of both Lone Butte General Store and Cliff's Liquors, said it's been his dream to return to the restaurant he worked at from 1994 to 2000 as a server and open it as a co-owner.
The partners hold a five-year lease on the building, but Bhandal said he hopes the restaurant lasts well beyond that. His wife, Rajwinder Bhandal, said earlier plans to reopen the restaurant were delayed until they had enough staff — seven employees right now — to cook for and serve customers.
"Now we are ready," she said.
They opened the restaurant without fanfare. They created a new website and hung a banner over the front entrance, and that was it in terms of promotion. Slowly, old-time customers are returning and new patrons are coming in to see what all the food fuss is about.
Santa Feans Joe and Jenna Illick count as old-time patrons, having first frequented the restaurant in the early 1990s. While preparing to eat lunch at India Palace on Wednesday, they said they were returning from dinner at the Coyote Cafe downtown on the evening of Dec. 21 when they walked past India Palace and saw the sign announcing its opening.
They returned for lunch shortly thereafter, and have been back several times since.
"We were here all the time," Jenna Illick said of the years before the India Palace closed. "It's like family."
The restaurant has been closed, for the most part, since the June 2020 incident in which an unknown vandal or vandals damaged the kitchen, dining room and storage area. They destroyed bottles of wine, broke tables, and shattered glasses and dishes. The perpetrators also spray-painted walls and artwork with racist remarks directed at the restaurant’s Sikh owners.
Then-India Palace owner Baljit Singh said at the time it was the first such crime he had experienced at India Palace.
The restaurant reopened for a time after the vandalism, filling takeout and delivery orders, before closing again.
The FBI and the Santa Fe Police Department have since been investigating the crime, which shocked many in the community at a time when hate crimes were on the rise around the country.
In October 2021, the Santa Fe Police Department issued a news release saying its investigators "have not ruled out that persons associated with the restaurant may have been involved in the damage that occurred to the restaurant."
In an interview Wednesday, FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said the case is "still under investigation. We're working with the Santa Fe Police Department. That's all I can say at this time."
Santa Fe police Chief Paul Joye confirmed in an interview Wednesday his department is still working with the FBI and has an investigative officer on the case.
Satnam Singh Bhandal said the new ownership of the restaurant is not connected to Baljit Singh. Efforts to reach Singh by phone were unsuccessful Wednesday.
Bhandal said he did not think the 2020 incident would have any impact on business at the restaurant.
Jenna Illick said if anything, more people will come to India Palace to show support.
"People have been asking, 'Is the India Palace open again?' ” she said.
The scent, and perhaps the heat, is all the answer you need.
India Palace Chef Baldev Singh, who has worked in several restaurants since moving to Santa Fe in 1991, said while stirring up a pot of tomato sauce Wednesday he could make the dishes as spicy as customers want on a scale of one to 10.
Some customers, he said with a laugh, want the spicy quota "up to 22."
For his part, Mario Chavez is sure the old days are returning. The nose knows.
"We're putting the word out," he said.