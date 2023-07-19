Santa Fe’s oldest restaurant is facing an age-old problem: unhappy neighbors.

The Plaza Café, which has been in business since 1905, is among four downtown eateries that have created outdoor dining spaces under a program the city started in response to indoor dining restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But unlike the three other restaurants, the Plaza Café has taken up space not just in front of its storefront but a big portion of its next-door neighbor’s, too, by constructing two separate outdoor patios.

