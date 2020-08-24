The intersection of Airport and Cerrillos roads was closed in both direction early Monday evening due to a downed power line.
Santa Fe police spokesman Greg Gurulé said the downed line was in the Center Drive area and caused issues with traffic lights at this intersection and near Rodeo Road.
The traffic light problems were reported around 4:45 p.m. Monday.
Both directions of traffic on Airport Road were reopened around 7 p.m., but crews remained on Center Drive to repair the downed power line.
