The state Ethics Commission unanimously approved a settlement Friday that resolves a complaint filed nearly two years ago against state Rep. Rebecca Dow, ending one of the most high-profile cases to go before the panel.

Under the settlement, Dow, R-Truth or Consequences, agreed to pay a $500 civil penalty for two violations of the Governmental Conduct Act that deal with legislators representing clients in front of state agencies.

In his investigative findings, Walker Boyd, the commission’s general counsel, wrote Dow was being paid by AppleTree Educational Center, a faith-based early childhood education provider she founded in 1999, while representing the nonprofit before numerous state agencies.

