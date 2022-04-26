Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Dow is targeting rival Mark Ronchetti's conservative chops in a blistering new campaign ad that started airing Tuesday.
In the ad, Dow, a state representative from Truth or Consequences, calls Ronchetti a "climate change activist" and a "Never Trumper" who is a fake conservative.
Ronchetti's campaign fired back immediately, saying Dow has launched "a desperate and false attack ad" as she trails in the polls.
"It's not at all surprising that Rebecca Dow has chosen to go on the attack," Jessica Hanson, Ronchetti's campaign manager, said in a statement.
"She can't run on her liberal voting record, or her numerous ethics scandals and lawsuits, so her only option is to run a negative campaign," she said, referring to a pending ethics case accusing Dow of violating financial disclosure rules and government conduct codes.
The back-and-forth comes just over a month before the June primary in which Dow, Ronchetti and three other Republican hopefuls are vying for their party's nomination for governor.
"Can somebody who left the Republican Party be trusted to defend our freedom and liberty from the radical left?" Dow wrote in a tweet that includes a link to the new ad.
"Our state needs rapid course correction NOW," she wrote. "I believe in conservative principles and would never walk away over a personality. Mark is a flip-flopping pretender."
The ad starts off by accusing Ronchetti, a former television meteorologist, of pretending to be a "Trump Republican" and shows an image of Ronchetti wearing a wig reminiscent of former President Donald Trump.
"But do you really believe someone who worked with climate change activists funded by George Soros is a true conservative?" the voiceover asks.
"And do you really believe a 'Never Trumper' who quit the GOP will secure our border?" the ad states as video of Ronchetti saying he "used to be a Republican until the orange one" plays in between.
"Mark Ronchetti: climate change activist, Never Trumper, pretender," the ad states.
Hanson asserts Dow’s claims are all "regurgitated attacks that didn’t work in the 2020 Republican primary" when Ronchetti ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate and "won’t work now."
Hanson said the ad "wildly accuses" Ronchetti of working with Soros climate activists "because of a speech Mark gave at the University of New Mexico as part of his job as KRQE’s chief meteorologist." She called Dow's claim "embarrassingly false."
Ronchetti's campaign said official voter registration records prove Ronchetti never left the Republican Party.
"It’s easy for Dow to take old jokes out of context to launch desperate and ridiculously false attacks," Hanson said. "She's going to find it a lot more difficult to campaign on the issues New Mexicans care about and defend her ethics scandals, legal troubles, and liberal voting record — on everything from the border and crime to education and energy. We will set the record straight."
Meanwhile, the Democratic Party of New Mexico is capitalizing on the Republican infighting.
"Even Republicans are catching on to the fact that Mark Ronchetti will say anything to get elected — including flip-flopping on policy positions and lying to voters," Democratic Party spokeswoman Delaney Corcoran said in a statement.
"Governor [Michelle] Lujan Grisham has a record of delivering for New Mexicans and they know she has their backs," Corcoran added. "It's clear that the Republican candidates are only focused on personal attacks and self-destruction."