Los Alamos National Laboratory has issued a warning that unauthorized drones flying over restricted airspace will be intercepted and probably destroyed.
Lab officials said in a statement that, since 2018, the lab has operated a system that can counter "unmanned aircraft systems" — also known as UAS — in the designated "no drone zone."
Federal law allows the lab to remove drones forcibly from restricted airspace.
The lab doesn't want to interfere in a hobbyist's recreation, but a drone is considered a potential threat to a high-security facility with nuclear materials, and the drone operator is responsible for knowing where airspace is restricted, lab officials said.
“The drone flying public should be reminded that all airspace over the laboratory is protected against unauthorized drone or UAS flights,” Unica Viramontes, the lab's senior security director, said in a statement.
The lab can detect and track a drone, Viramontes said.
"If it poses a threat, we have the ability to disrupt control of the system, seize or exercise control, confiscate, or use reasonable force to disable, damage or destroy the UAS," she said.
