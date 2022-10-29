For the families of those killed by gun violence, the memories never leave. But the only thing worse than the longing is the knowledge that a future can never be realized.

Parents and loved ones of the state's gun violence victims talked to The New Mexican about an all-too-common reality they say is beyond devastating.

Josette Otero stands in her Albuquerque home. Her son, Kyle Martinez, was killed at age 15 in a road rage incident.
Crystal Baca cuddles her 6-year-old son, Joseph Nash, who was 4 when his grandfather, Ruben Baca, was gunned down during a dispute with a neighbor at age 63.
Sally Sanchez, a co-founder of New Mexico Crusaders for Justice, cries while speaking about her late son, Antonio Jaramillo, surrounded by the many items she has around her room in memory of him. Jaramillo was shot and killed at age 32.
Artist Ryan Saavedra works on a painting during a New Mexico Crusaders for Justice meeting earlier this month in Albuquerque. He was wearing an image of his late son, Ryan Saavedra Jr., who was fatally shot last year.

