Talk about a case built on irony. A hard-right Trumper has to hope the five Democratic justices of the New Mexico Supreme Court will save her political career.

Former Congresswoman Yvette Herrell, a Republican from Alamogordo, has little chance of a comeback unless the justices repeal congressional districts concocted through unrepentant gerrymandering.

Democrats control the state Legislature by wide margins. They redrew New Mexico's three congressional districts in a way that protected their incumbents but tore apart Herrell's base.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

