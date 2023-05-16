Talk about a case built on irony. A hard-right Trumper has to hope the five Democratic justices of the New Mexico Supreme Court will save her political career.
Former Congresswoman Yvette Herrell, a Republican from Alamogordo, has little chance of a comeback unless the justices repeal congressional districts concocted through unrepentant gerrymandering.
Democrats control the state Legislature by wide margins. They redrew New Mexico's three congressional districts in a way that protected their incumbents but tore apart Herrell's base.
Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the plan into law by proclaiming it was fair to all. "No one party or candidate may claim any undue advantage,” Lujan Grisham said in a canned announcement.
That's false. The districts created by Democrats put Herrell at an enormous disadvantage, as they diluted her political base in the southeastern part of the state.
Chaves County had been in Herrell's congressional district. Democrats sliced it into three parts, some in each district.
Of the 16,000 Chaves County residents who voted in congressional elections last fall, only 77 could vote for Herrell. Seventy-six of them did so.
Democrats also split the city of Hobbs, population 40,000, into two districts. That change further damaged Herrell and helped her opponent, Democrat Gabe Vasquez.
To replace voters from the conservative, oil-rich part of the state, Democrats added a sizable section of Bernalillo County to the 2nd District. Vasquez carried that area by 9,000 votes, enough of a margin to send him to Washington. He defeated Herrell districtwide by 1,350 votes of 192,000 cast.
Democrats rid Congress of Herrell by drawing districts shaped like the oddest pieces in a jigsaw puzzle. New Mexico's sagging Republican Party sued to overturn the new boundaries, putting the case in front of the five justices.
Lawyers for the GOP said redistricting turned into dirty politics that obliterated communities of interest. That's true.
An attorney for Democrats countered that redistricting was politics as usual, also true.
Herrell would have applauded the same rotten tactics Democrats used if her own party had the votes to gerrymander New Mexico for its benefit. I could imagine her saying something pithy, like, "Elections have consequences, and losers don't like them."
State Sen. Joe Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, was an architect of the redistricting plan. He told me long ago the Republicans' legal challenge would fail.
But if he expected the Supreme Court to immediately dismiss the Republicans' lawsuit, it did not happen. The justices heard arguments four months ago. Herrell and the Democrats are still waiting for white smoke from the courthouse.
Cervantes also said splintering communities is a reasonable, even desirable, method of redistricting. The result is a city or county gets representation from two or three members of the U.S. House of Representatives instead of one, he said.
His argument defies political realities. Santa Fe's residents and its legislative delegation would howl if anyone proposed chopping the capital city into multiple congressional districts.
Democrat Tim Jennings, mayor of Roswell, did more than complain about the bizarre redistricting that divided his county of Chaves. He joined the Republicans in their lawsuit.
As unjust as redistricting was to Herrell, she was even more unfair in carrying out her duties as a congresswoman.
Herrell ignored truth and was willing to overthrow democracy to help losing presidential candidate Donald Trump in 2020. She began her one and only term in the U.S. House of Representatives by voting against certification of President Joe Biden's victories in Arizona and Pennsylvania.
Trump claimed without proof he had been cheated in those and every other swing state he lost. Herrell either took Trump at his word or cared nothing about the truth.
Like Trump, Herrell claimed she was cheated when a Democrat defeated her in the 2018 congressional election. It marked only the second time in the previous 20 elections a Republican lost in New Mexico's old 2nd District, which stretched across the southern half of the state.
Though Herrell said Democrats cheated, she never contested the election. Doing so would have required proof of voter fraud. She knew she had nothing to substantiate her reckless charges.
Herrell so far is the only Republican to declare as a candidate for next year's election in the 2nd District. Never a powerhouse candidate, she lost two of her three congressional campaigns. The one in 2024 will be the toughest yet.
Barring extraordinary help from the Supreme Court, gerrymandering will stand, and Herrell will fall again.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.