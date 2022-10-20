State Rep. Moe Maestas wants what amounts to a promotion — an appointment to the Senate. He shouldn't get his way.
Maestas, D-Albuquerque, is married to high-powered lobbyist Vanessa Alarid. Their relationship can and has created conflicts of interest. Maestas chooses to ignore them by voting on bills Alarid is paid to promote.
For instance, Alarid lobbied for a bill coveted by the New Mexico Lottery. Maestas voted for the measure.
The representative initially did not disclose his wife's involvement with the bill. Only after I asked him about it did Maesas begin mentioning publicly that Alarid was a lobbyist for a lottery vendor backing the bill.
The proposal would have reduced the amount of money guaranteed for college scholarships funded by lottery proceeds. Instead, the lottery's staff would spend more on prizes and advertising.
Lottery vendors stood to profit under this arrangement. College students were guaranteed to lose.
By the account of the lottery's administrators and many state legislators, pumping up lottery prizes might eventually benefit the scholarship program. They hoped to entice more gamblers through larger jackpots. Based on that premise, Maestas, Alarid and other supporters of the bill said lottery revenues could eventually climb and fund even more scholarships.
Their pitch was a form of trickle-down economics, the system that never works for the little guy. Maestas wanted students to take less now on the hope that an explosion in lottery ticket sales would occur one day.
Legislators created the state lottery in 1995. By law, it exists for one reason only: to fund college scholarships. In times of runaway debt for students dependent on loans, New Mexico provided at least partial relief.
But lottery administrators wanted a change, proposing to eliminate a requirement that 30 percent of gross revenues be set aside for scholarships. If they could reduce that amount and spend more on prizes, they might attract more gamblers.
They ignored the fact that the state's population has been flat for more than a decade. Many residents also refuse to play any lottery for the most basic reason: It's a bad bet.
Lottery executives never doubted the power of Alarid and other lobbyists. They tried in five legislative sessions to cut the amount of scholarship funding. Every effort failed, though not without a fight.
Alarid's work as a lobbyist is extensive. Her campaign finance report for the 2022 election cycle says she made $242,000 in political contributions on behalf of her company or various clients. Many state legislators were among the recipients.
In addition, Alarid listed $29,700 in expenses. A total of $24,700 went for meals and beverages. Lobbying often extends from government buildings to night spots.
Her list of employers is deep and diverse. It includes AT&T, the office of State Treasurer Tim Eichenberg, the New Mexico Independent Automobile Dealers Association, Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund and Hilcorp San Juan, an oil and gas business based in Texas.
Maestas, a state representative for 16 years, is not the only legislator married to a lobbyist.
Rep. Doreen Gallegos, the Democratic whip from Las Cruces, is married to Scott Scanland, who has a higher profile than many lawmakers. Scanland has been a lobbyist since 1987.
Gallegos last year received the lofty title of acting majority leader of the House. Her rise occurred when Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton resigned after becoming the target of a public corruption investigation.
I opposed any attempt to elevate Gallegos to majority leader on a permanent basis, writing: "Money clients paid to Scanland benefits Gallegos. New Mexico is a community property state."
The same is true of Maestas and Sen. Liz Stefanics, D-Cerrillos. Stefanics is married to lobbyist Linda Siegle.
Stefanics in 2020 wrote a letter soliciting campaign contributions from every other lobbyist she could locate. Lobbyists already have more access to legislators than ordinary residents of New Mexico. Stefanics made sure they received additional opportunities to meet with her.
As for Maestas, he declined to disqualify himself from voting on the lottery bill. He told me doing so would have only encouraged other companies to hire his wife so they could negate his vote. He said his position was endorsed by the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Even if that organization took such a position, so what? The National Conference of State Legislatures is an organization of politicians. It doesn't represent the interests of New Mexico residents.
Maestas didn't respond to requests for comment for this column. He's been lining up support to receive the Senate appointment. Everyone knew Sen. Jacob Candelaria would resign from his District 26 seat before the winter holidays. The appointment is in the hands of the Bernalillo County commissioners, and Maestas has connections with the group.
The job might be wired for him. It shouldn't be. A House member with a conflict doesn't deserve a better spot in the Senate.
I say the Senate would be better not because it works harder or smarter than the House. The advantage is Senate terms are four years. House members are on the ballot every two years. It's also easier to rise in the 42-member Senate than the House, a chamber of 70.
Maestas, an attorney, calls his practice Moe Justice Law. When it comes to this appointment, No Moe will do.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.