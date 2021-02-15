The statue of Don Diego de Vargas — removed by Mayor Alan Webber from Cathedral Park for "safekeeping" as tensions over local monuments roiled — apparently has found a temporary home in a backyard somewhere in Santa Fe.
Former City Councilor Ron Trujillo, president of the Caballeros de Vargas religious and cultural organization, sent a photo of the statue to The New Mexican. The straps used to pull the statue from its base were still evident around the pedestal in the picture.
Trujillo said he saw the statue at the private residence Thursday after being notified of its whereabouts.
"Me and my wife went out there to see exactly what the notification was," Trujillo said. "When I drove up, we saw the statue."
Trujillo declined to provide an address or location for the property out of what he described as a desire to protect both the resident of the home and the statue from vandalism. City spokesman Dave Herndon said the statue has been in the same place since it was removed June 18, which he described as a private home and business.
The day the de Vargas statue was removed, Webber said he asked city workers to put it in "safekeeping."
Asked why the statue was not placed in a city facility or storage location after removal, Herndon said both City Manager Jarel LaPan Hill and Webber were misinformed on where it was taken.
Herndon said the mayor was told the statue was in "safekeeping."
"The Mayor and the City Manager were told it was a city facility," he said.
Trujillo said that upon his arrival to the property, a woman at the site said after the statue was removed, the city never told the contractor where to place it, so it was transported to their property for storage.
It is unclear whether the contractor ever reached out to the city on where to take the statue.
"The focus of the City has been to safeguard the De Vargas statue and the safety of the people of Santa Fe," Herndon wrote in an email. "It was removed from public display on the morning of June 18, 2020, to protect it from either being vandalized or becoming a flashpoint for violence; a demonstration/counter-demonstration on June 15 at a statue in Albuquerque had resulted in a shooting.
"Since then the statue has been safe," Herndon added.
Herndon did not answer questions regarding where the city expected the statue to be taken.
"The City is reluctant to discuss the disposition of the statue because doing so jeopardizes disclosing its location, its safety, and the privacy of its keepers," Herndon wrote.
Trujillo did not characterize the statue's current location as "safe."
"For [Webber] to say that the de Vargas statue has been removed and put in a secure, safe place — where I found it was a total lie," Trujillo said.
City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler said she remembers having a conversation with Webber "a few months ago" and being told he was unaware of where the statue was taken.
"That is totally irresponsible," Vigil Coppler said. "If it is a city statue, it should be regarded with a little bit more care."
City Councilor Chris Rivera said he was told it was in a city facility.
"I had heard that it was somewhere not being taken care of properly," Rivera said. "I called and was assured it was in a city facility."
In June, Webber called for the removal of three controversial monuments in Santa Fe — the Don Diego de Vargas statue, the Plaza obelisk, and the Kit Carson obelisk near the federal courthouse — saying it was time for Santa Fe to "step up."
A crane removed the de Vargas statue from its base in Cathedral Park downtown in the early morning hours of June 18, following an aborted attempt to remove the Plaza obelisk.
On Indigenous Peoples Day, the obelisk on the Plaza was pulled from its pedestal after a three-day protest by Native American activists and their allies.
Some New Mexicans have long decried de Vargas as a symbol of sweeping Spanish colonization, while supporters have advocated for de Vargas as a symbol of Hispanic pride as someone who led a peaceful resettlement of the area.
The statue commemorating de Vargas was donated to the city by the Caballeros, Trujillo said, and installed in 2007. It has been vandalized on multiple occasions. In 2013, the statue, designed by Donna Quastoff, had to be removed for repairs after someone attempted to potentially pry it from its base.
The city recently came to an agreement on its Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth Process to determine how to address potentially problematic statues and monuments across the city.
Trujillo, defeated by Webber in the 2018 mayoral election, said Caballeros de Vargas still plans to have a seat at the table, but the development with the statue has not given him faith in the process.
He added he would like to have a meeting with Webber to discuss reclaiming the statue.
"We donated the statue and we would like to get the statue back," Trujillo said.
Rivera said he would be in favor of Trujillo's request.
"I would be in favor of that," Rivera said. "Especially if we can't take care of it."
