Pirtle_RGB.jpg

Sen. Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell, raises his hand to vote against a bill Monday on the Senate floor at the Roundhouse.

 Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican

A day after salacious allegations of a domestic disturbance involving Sen. Cliff Pirtle became public, it seemed to be business at usual Tuesday in the Senate.

Pirtle, R-Roswell, who was questioned by Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputies Sunday after a verbal fight with his wife, attended the Senate’s afternoon and evening floor sessions, as well as committee hearings.

The day before, Pirtle kept a low profile and missed most of the floor session as a story about the confrontation with his wife was about to become public.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.